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Home / Business / Passenger vehicle dispatches rise 34.3% YoY to 4,57,810 units in July: SIAM

Passenger vehicle dispatches rise 34.3% YoY to 4,57,810 units in July: SIAM

According to the industry body, passenger vehicle dispatches stand at 3,40,772 units in July 2025

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:59 AM Aug 13, 2026 IST
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Domestic passenger vehicle dispatches from companies to dealers rose 34.3 per cent year-on-year to 4,57,810 units in July as the auto industry recorded its strongest-ever July sales, industry body SIAM said on Thursday.

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Passenger vehicle dispatches were at 3,40,772 units in July 2025, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said in a statement.

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Total two-wheeler sales rose 22.6 per cent to 19,23,483 units last month as against 15,69,120 units in July last year, it added.

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Three-wheeler dispatches to dealers were up 33.4 per cent last month at 92,560 units, as against 69,403 units in the year-ago period, it added.

Commenting on the performance, SIAM Director-General Rajesh Menon said, “India’s auto industry delivered its strongest-ever July sales, with robust double-digit growth across passenger vehicles, three-wheelers and two-wheelers.”

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This positive momentum, sustained over several months, has continued as the industry enters the festive season with expectations of strong consumer sentiment, he noted. PTI

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