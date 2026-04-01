Passenger vehicle dispatches up 16% to 4.4 lakh units in March

The domestic passenger vehicle deliveries from manufacturers to dealers increased 16 per cent year over year to 4,42,460 units in March 2026, according to the Industry association the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Tuesday.

Advertisement

In March 2025, there were 3,81,358 passenger car dispatches while two-wheeler sales rose 19.3 per cent to 19,76,128 units last month as against 16,56,939 units in March last year, SIAM said in a statement.

Advertisement

Three-wheeler dispatches to dealers were up 21.4 per cent last month at 76,273 units as against 62,813 units in the year-ago period, it added. Last year, as per SIAM data, the passenger vehicle sales in India reached an all-time high of 4.3 million units in the financial year 2024-25.

Advertisement

That marked a 2 per cent increase compared to the previous year, utility vehicles (UVs) had remained the key growth driver in the passenger vehicle segment. Their share in overall sales rose to 65 per cent in FY 2024-25, up from around 60 per cent in the previous year.