Patanjali eyes Rs 1 lakh-cr turnover; plans four IPOs

New Delhi, September 16

Patanjali Group’s turnover is expected to jump 2.5-fold to Rs 1 lakh crore in the next 5-7 years, Ramdev said on Friday while announcing plans to launch IPOs of four other group firms. Outlining the vision of Patanjali Group, he said the company will provide direct employment opportunities to 5 lakh people in the next five years.

The Group is planning IPOs of four companies — Patanjali Ayurved, Patanjali Medicine, Patanjali Lifestyle and Patanjali Wellness

Amid reports of adulteration in Patanjali products, including ghee, Ramdev alleged many people and organisations have been making attempts to tarnish the image of the Patanjali Group by labelling false allegations.

The Group has issued legal notices to over 100 people and have filed FIRs, he said, adding the group will take serious action against such political, medicine, MNCs and corporate mafia.

Addressing reporters here, Ramdev also shared the company’s long-term plans. “Patanjali Group’s current turnover is around Rs 40,000 crore. The Group turnover is expected to reach Rs 1 lakh crore in 5-7 years.” He said Patanjali Foods (erstwhile Ruchi Soya) is already listed on stock exchanges and its market capitalisation has touched around Rs 50,000 crore.

“We will be launching initial public offerings (IPOs) of four other group companies over the next five years,” Ramdev said.

These four companies are Patanjali Ayurved, Patanjali Medicine, Patanjali Lifestyle and Patanjali Wellness, he said, adding the IPO of Patanjali Ayurved could be the first IPO.