Patanjali Foods Q2 revenue rises 15.55% to Rs 11,323 crore, edible oil business hits record high

New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Patanjali Foods Limited reported a 15.55 per cent year-on-year increase in revenue from operations to Rs 11,322.58 crore in the second quarter of financial year 2026-27, driven by strong growth in its edible oils business, which recorded its highest-ever quarterly revenue.

According to the company's unaudited financial results released on Saturday, revenue from operations rose from Rs 9,798.84 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The company said, "The Edible Oils segment recorded its highest-ever revenue of Rs. 8,532.25 crores, registering 22.39% YoY growth."

The edible oils segment reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of Rs 256.22 crore, with a margin of 3 per cent.

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At the company level, operating EBITDA, excluding exceptional items, stood at Rs 425.63 crore, with a margin of 3.76 per cent. Profit before tax stood at Rs 409.02 crore, translating into a margin of 3.59 per cent.

Meanwhile, the company's fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) segment generated revenue of Rs 2,923.48 crore during the quarter, contributing 25.50 per cent to revenue from operations, excluding inter-segment revenue.

The FMCG segment reported EBITDA of Rs 221.33 crore, with a margin of 7.57 per cent. It contributed 45.04 per cent to the company's segment EBITDA, excluding unallocable income.

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Within the FMCG business, the biscuits division recorded its highest-ever quarterly revenue of Rs 638.31 crore, registering a growth of 27.69 per cent year-on-year.

The company's home and personal care business also reported revenue growth of 11.06 per cent to Rs 713.88 crore, supported by a 25.58 per cent increase in skin care revenue.

Commenting on the quarterly performance, Sanjeev Asthana, Chief Executive Officer of Patanjali Foods Limited, said, "Q2FY27 performance reflected the resilience of our integrated business model across branded edible oils, upstream oil palm plantations and growing FMCG portfolio."

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For the first half of FY27, Patanjali Foods reported its highest-ever revenue from operations of Rs 22,660.03 crore, registering a growth of 22.06 per cent compared to the corresponding period last year.

Operating EBITDA for the six-month period stood at Rs 969.03 crore, with a margin of 4.28 per cent.

Looking ahead, the company expects demand momentum to continue, supported by festive consumption and the upcoming wedding season.

"With the recent festive season and the upcoming wedding season, we expect growth momentum to continue," Asthana said.

The company said it would continue focusing on premiumisation, expanding its edible oils and FMCG portfolio, and strengthening its oil palm plantation business. (ANI)

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