Patanjali gets international-level Authorized Economic Operator Tier-2 certificate

New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): Coinciding with the 78th anniversary of the country's independence, Patanjali Foods Limited, which has become a symbol of trust in every household of India, has added another golden chapter to the history of Swadeshi.

The World Customs Organization (WCO) and the Ministry of Finance of the Government of India - Indian Customs have awarded Patanjali the AEO (Authorized Economic Operator) Tier-2 certificate, as per a company statement Monday.

According to the company statement, this certificate symbolizes the highest standards of honesty, transparency and supply chain security in global trade.

"Only a handful of companies among the top companies of India have this status, and in the FMCG sector, only a few companies have received this prestigious certificate. Now Patanjali's name has been added to this list in golden letters," it added.

It is worth mentioning that with this AEO Tier-2 certificate, Patanjali Foods will get more than 28 types of international trade benefits along with Duty Deferred Payment, Bank Guarantee Waiver, Direct Port Delivery (DPD), 24x7 Clearance facility etc.

Why is this certificate special? The company in the statement said it is a proof of the quality, integrity, transparent working system and contribution to the national interest of any company. Patanjali has achieved this special standard on the basis of its quality authenticity, Karmayoga, dedication and Swadeshi spirit.

"Today is a day of pride not only for the Patanjali family but for every Indian. Patanjali is moving ahead at a new pace every day in the field of reliability, authenticity, competition and quality and is setting new benchmarks of entrepreneurship in the business sector, who wants to see India become a world leader economically. This certificate further strengthens our resolve to build the nation. This honour is a recognition of our penance, quality and honesty. We promise that we will move ahead at a faster pace on this path of 'Swadeshi se Swabhimaan' and take 'Make in India' to the global summit," Swami Ramdev said.

Acharya Balkrishna said that "This achievement is the result of the collective efforts of the entire Patanjali family, employees and consumers. The AEO Tier-2 certificate is a proof of transparency, quality and international standards of our work. This will increase export activities and strengthen the country's economy. This honour will make us proud not only within the country's borders but also in every corner of the world. It will prove to be helpful in promoting culture, Ayurveda and indigenous products. We pledge that we will establish Patanjali among the top FMCG brands in the world and take India's exports to new heights." (ANI)

