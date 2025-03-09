Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], March 9 (ANI): Patanjali's mega food cum herbal Park at Mihan, Nagpur has been inaugurated on Sunday.

Acharya Balkrishna, Managing Director of Patanjali Ayurveda Ltd, asserted earlier this week that this plant is Asia's largest orange processing plant.

The plant was inaugurated today in the presence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Patanjali Ayurved Managing Director Acharya Balkrishna, and Swami Ramdev, among others.

The guests present on the dais wore orange garlands while they dedicated the plant.

"Although there were many obstacles in starting this plant, there was also the corona period in between, but finally, the day came for which the farmers of the area were waiting for years," Acharya Balkrishna said at a press conference earlier this week.

The Mihan plant has a processing capacity of 800 tonnes per day.

"Our plant works on a zero-waste system. Our operation starts with orange peel processing, where we extract volatile and fragrance oil," the MD had said.

"The quality of our products is top class; the whole world market is open for us. But our priority is to provide the best products of export quality to the people of our country." he added.

He had said that based on the availability of raw materials, juice of orange, lime, amla, pomegranate, guava, grapes, gourd, carrot, pulp of mango and orange and paste of onion and tomato will also be produced at the Mihan plant.

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev said that the plant has a processing capacity of 800 tons of orange juice per day. Baba Ramdev said that this project would bring prosperity to farmers.

"Patanjali Food and Herbal Park in Nagpur's MIHAN industrial area, has the capacity to make 800 tonnes of pure orange juice daily... We will use the orange peel to extract oil. This will increase its economic viability... The total cost of this plant will be Rs 1500 crore and Rs 1000 crore has already been spent on it. This is Asia's biggest plant of juice and food processing." Baba Ramdev told ANI.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari expressed confidence that a large number of jobs will be created through this industry started in MIHAN and farmers will benefit from this industry. (ANI)

