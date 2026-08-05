Patel Retail Broadens Indian Chaska Distribution Footprint with Entry into Madhya Pradesh

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 5: Patel Retail Limited (BSE: 544487 | NSE: PATELRMART), A diversified retail and food processing company, has announced the expansion of its "Indian Chaska" distribution network with entry into Madhya Pradesh, strengthening its domestic market. With this addition, the Company's flagship brand is now available across 8 States and 1 Union Territory.

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The expansion into Madhya Pradesh marks another strategic step in Patel Retail's vision of building a robust pan-India distribution network for its flagship brand, Indian Chaska. The Company expects this expansion to strengthen its channel presence, improve product availability, deepen market penetration, and make its products accessible to a wider consumer base while creating a stronger platform for long-term growth.

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Expected Business Impact

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- Strengthening the distribution footprint across 8 States and 1 Union Territory, enhancing nationwide market coverage.

- Increasing product accessibility by making Indian Chaska products available to a wider consumer base through an expanded distribution network.

- Driving deeper market penetration in high-potential regional markets while improving retail reach.

- Enhancing brand visibility through broader availability across both existing and new distribution channels.

- Creating a scalable platform for future business expansion by strengthening the Company's distribution ecosystem.

Prior to this expansion, Indian Chaska had established its distribution presence across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Delhi (UT), Goa and Bihar. The addition of Madhya Pradesh further strengthens the Company's growing domestic distribution network and supports its long-term strategy of expanding into high-potential markets across India.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Rahul Patel, Chief Executive Officer of Patel Retail Limited, said, "At Patel Retail, we believe that a strong distribution network is the foundation of building a successful consumer brand. Every new market we enter brings us closer to our customers and strengthens the reach of "Indian Chaska." Our expansion into Madhya Pradesh is another important step in that journey, allowing us to make our products more accessible while building stronger relationships with our distribution partners.

Our vision is to establish Indian Chaska as a trusted household brand across India. We will continue to expand thoughtfully into new markets, strengthen our distribution capabilities, and focus on delivering quality products to consumers. We believe this disciplined approach will help us create a stronger business and deliver sustainable value to all our stakeholders."

About Patel Retail Limited

Patel Retail Limited is a leading name in value-driven retail and integrated food processing in India. Headquartered in Ambernath, Mumbai, with operations across the MMRDA region, the company combines modern retail formats with backward integration in agri-processing to ensure quality, cost efficiency, and supply reliability. It also extends its reach through a mobile application that connects customers to their nearest store and offers free home delivery.

Patel Retail has built a strong portfolio of products through its in-house brands - Indian Chaska for spices and flavourings, Patel Fresh for pulses, nuts, and dry fruits, and Patel Essential for household and cleaning products. Supported by food processing units in Dudhai, Gujarat, and a facility in Ambarnath MIDC, along with a current network of 53 stores, the company maintains strict quality and safety standards while delivering value across its product categories.

With an expanding footprint in Thane, Raigad and Palghar District, Patel Retail has steadily strengthened its presence in suburban and emerging urban markets. This growth momentum culminated in its successful Initial Public Offering in August 2025, with the company's shares listed on the BSE and NSE on August 26, 2025, marking an important milestone in its journey of scale, trust, and customer-centricity.

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