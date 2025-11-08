DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Patel Retail Gets Technical Boost From Anand Rathi, Sees 14% Upside For Stock Price

Patel Retail Gets Technical Boost From Anand Rathi, Sees 14% Upside For Stock Price

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:50 PM Nov 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
ANI 20251108100644
Advertisement

PNN

Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 8: Anand Rathi has featured Patel Retail Limited as its Pick of the Month, highlighting the company's strong technical setup and potential short-term upside. According to the report, Patel Retail has exhibited a bullish divergence on the hourly chart, where the stock price has been forming lower lows while the MACD indicator has been forming higher lows. This pattern typically indicates a slowdown in selling pressure and signals the possibility of a trend reversal.

Advertisement

The brokerage expects the stock to witness a rebound from current levels and has recommended a buying range of ₹210-₹215 with a target price of ₹242, reflecting an upside potential of approximately 14% over the next month. A stop-loss at ₹197.5 on a daily closing basis has been advised to manage downside risk. Sustained movement above ₹225 could further confirm the reversal trend and attract additional buying momentum.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Advertisement

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts