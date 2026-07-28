Patel Retail Limited Continues Retail Expansion with 53rd Store Opening in Uran

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 28: Patel Retail Limited (BSE: 544487 | NSE: PATELRMART), A diversified retail and food processing company has announced the opening of its 53rd retail store at Karanja Road, Uran, Raigad, further expanding its retail footprint and strengthening its presence across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

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The newly launched store is strategically located to enhance accessibility for customers in Uran and nearby areas, reflecting the Company's continued focus on expanding into suburban and emerging urban markets. The expansion is aligned with Patel Retail's strategy of increasing its retail presence in high-growth locations while serving the evolving needs of local communities.

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With its growing retail network, the Company continues to provide customers with convenient access to a wide range of quality groceries, daily essentials, household products and value-driven offerings. By bringing organized retail closer to consumers, Patel Retail aims to deliver a convenient shopping experience while further strengthening its position as a trusted neighbourhood retail destination.

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The opening of the 53rd store reflects the Company's continued commitment to expanding its retail network across key markets. Going forward, Patel Retail will continue to identify strategic locations that support sustainable growth, enhance customer convenience and strengthen its market presence across existing and new geographies.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Dhanji Patel, Chairman & Managing Director of Patel Retail Limited, said "Our retail expansion strategy is centered on bringing organized retail closer to customers across suburban and emerging urban markets while strengthening our presence in key growth locations. The launch of our 53rd store in Uran reflects this approach and further expands our footprint across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Every new store enables us to better serve the everyday needs of local communities by providing convenient access to quality groceries, household essentials and value-driven products through our neighbourhood retail format.As we continue to grow our retail network, our focus remains on enhancing customer convenience, strengthening long-term relationships with our customers and creating sustainable value for all our stakeholders. We will continue to identify strategic locations that support our long-term growth ambitions while delivering a consistent and trusted shopping experience."

About Patel Retail Limited:

Patel Retail Limited is a leading name in value-driven retail and integrated food processing in India. Headquartered in Ambernath, Mumbai with operations across MMRDA region, the company combines modern retail formats with backward integration in agri-processing to ensure quality, cost efficiency, and supply reliability. It also extends its reach through a mobile application that connects customers to their nearest store and offers free home delivery.

Patel Retail has built a strong portfolio of products through its in-house brands - Indian Chaska for spices and flavourings, Patel Fresh for pulses, nuts, and dry fruits, and Patel Essential for household and cleaning products. Supported by food processing units in Dudhai, Gujarat, and facility in Ambarnath MIDC, along with a current network of 53 stores, the company maintains strict quality and safety standards while delivering value across its product categories.

With an expanding footprint in Thane, Raigad and Palghar District, Patel Retail has steadily strengthened its presence in suburban and emerging urban markets. This growth momentum culminated in its successful Initial Public Offering in August 2025, with the company's shares listed on the BSE and NSE on August 26, 2025 marking an important milestone in its journey of scale, trust, and customer centricity

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