Home / Business / Patel Retail Strengthens MMR Presence; Launches 48th Store in Mumbai Suburb

Patel Retail Strengthens MMR Presence; Launches 48th Store in Mumbai Suburb

ANI
Updated At : 06:20 PM Dec 02, 2025 IST
PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 2: Patel Retail Limited (BSE: 544487 | NSE: PATELRMART), a diversified retail and integrated food processing company, has announced the launch of its 48th Patel's R Mart store located at Survey No. 33/1/B, Near Himalaya CHS Building, Lodha Heaven, Nilje Station Road, Nilje, Dombivali.

Continuing its expansion across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the company is steadily expanding its footprint to serve high-density, fast-developing residential clusters with quality essentials, groceries, daily-need products, and household items at accessible price points. With each new outlet, the company reinforces its commitment to strengthening organised retail accessibility and enhancing customer convenience across suburban and emerging urban markets.

This new store marks another step forward in the company's growth strategy, supported by strong backward integration in sourcing, packaging, and logistics, enabling operational efficiency and consistent service as the retail network expands.

Commenting on the development, Mr Dhanji Patel, Chairman & Managing Director of Patel Retail Limited, said: "The opening of our 48th store highlights our sustained growth momentum and our vision to bring organised retail closer to every household. Dombivali East is an important residential hub, and this launch strengthens our connection with the community by offering essential products at great value. We remain committed to expanding within the Mumbai region while continuously improving customer experience, store productivity, and overall value creation."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

