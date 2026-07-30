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Home / Business / Pathways School Noida Celebrates Outstanding IB Diploma &amp; Career-related Programme Results for the Class of 2026

Pathways School Noida Celebrates Outstanding IB Diploma & Career-related Programme Results for the Class of 2026

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ANI
Updated At : 03:53 PM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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VMPL

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Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 30: Pathways School Noida is proud to announce the exceptional performance of its Class of 2026 in the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) and the International Baccalaureate Career-related Programme (IBCP) examinations, reaffirming the school's commitment to academic excellence and holistic education.

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This year's results reflect the resilience, perseverance, and dedication of Pathways students, supported by passionate educators and an engaged parent community.

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Leading the Diploma Programme were three students, who each achieved an impressive 44 points out of a possible 45, placing them among the highest-performing IB students globally. In the Career-related Programme, our students marked a proud milestone for Pathways School Noida's as its first-ever IBCP graduating cohort.

Diploma Programme Highlights

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The Class of 2026 delivered another year of remarkable outcomes:

- 100 students appeared for the IB Diploma Programme.

- Highest Score: 44 points (achieved by three students).

- 14 students scored 40 points or above, an indicator of exceptional academic achievement.

- Average Diploma Score: 34.7, significantly above the 2025 global average of 30.58, highlighting the consistently high standards maintained at Pathways School Noida.

Career-related Programme Highlights

The school's inaugural IBCP cohort also demonstrated impressive success:

- 4 students achieved Grade A in their Reflective Project.

- Highest overall grade: 7, reflecting strong academic performance alongside career-focused learning.

Commenting on the results, Dr. Shalini Advani, Board of Management, Pathways Schools and Global Commissioner, NEASC, said:

"What uplifting results to see! And to know that amidst the multiple things we do, we always deliver on academic standards. Congratulations to PSN."

Beyond academic performance, the Class of 2026 has also achieved exceptional university outcomes. Students from the Diploma and Career-related Programmes have received offers from leading universities across the world, together securing approximately USD 6.2 million in scholarship offers. These achievements underscore the global recognition of a Pathways education and reflect the school's commitment to preparing learners for success at prestigious institutions worldwide.

The success of the Class of 2026 reflects Pathways School Noida's distinctive approach to education, where academic rigour is balanced with inquiry, creativity, leadership, wellbeing, and global citizenship. As one of India's leading IB Continuum Schools, offering the Early Years, Primary Years Programme (PYP), Middle Years Programme (MYP), Diploma Programme (DP), and Career-related Programme (CP), Pathways continues to empower students with the knowledge, skills, and mindset to thrive in an ever-evolving world.

As the graduating class embarks on the next chapter of their journeys, the entire Pathways community celebrates not only their exceptional academic accomplishments but also the values, resilience, and lifelong love of learning they carry forward.

About Pathways School Noida

Established in 2010, Pathways School Noida is one of India's leading IB Continuum Schools, offering the Early Years, Primary Years Programme (PYP), Middle Years Programme (MYP), Diploma Programme (DP), and Career-related Programme (CP). Centrally located on a 10-acre LEED-EB Platinum certified campus in Noida, the school is renowned for its learner-centred philosophy, world-class facilities, and commitment to nurturing internationally minded, compassionate, and future-ready leaders. Its graduates consistently gain admission to leading universities around the world, supported by outstanding academic achievement and holistic development.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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