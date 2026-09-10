Patil Automation Board Approves Rs 96.38 Crore Preferential Fund Raise

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 10: September 10, 2026: Patil Automation Limited (NSE: PATILAUTOM | INE17GV01016), a leading provider of turnkey welding, assembly and robotics-integrated automation solutions, has announced that its Board of Directors has approved a proposal to raise an aggregate amount of ₹96.38 crore through a preferential issue of Equity Shares and Convertible Warrants, subject to the approval of the Members of the Company.

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₹96.38 Crore Preferential Issue at a Glance

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Equity Shares

- Quantity: Up to 20,94,000 shares

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- Issue Price: ₹246 per share

- Amount: Up to ₹51.51 crore

Convertible Warrants

- Quantity: Up to 18,24,000 warrants

- Issue Price: ₹246 per warrant

- Amount: Up to ₹44.87 crore

Total

- ₹96.38 crore

Each Convertible Warrant will be convertible into one Equity Share of the Company, with the conversion option exercisable within 18 months from the date of allotment.

Key Proposed Allottees

The proposed issue of Convertible Warrants includes:

- Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited – 9,00,000 Warrants

- Calliope Capital Advisors LLP – 6,00,000 Warrants

- Manoj Pandurang Patil (Promoter and Managing Director,Patil Automation Limited) – 3,24,000 Warrants

The proposed issue of Equity Shares includes:

- Subhkam Ventures I Private Limited – 6,00,000 Equity Shares

- Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited – 5,10,000 Equity Shares

- Calliope Capital Advisors LLP – 3,35,400 Equity Shares

The proposed Equity Share issue also includes other proposed allottees, as detailed in the Company’s regulatory disclosure.

Building on Business Momentum, Positioned for Opportunities Ahead

Patil Automation continues to build momentum as the adoption of automation gains traction across manufacturing industries, driven by the growing need for higher productivity, precision and efficiency. The Company is well positioned to participate in this expanding opportunity across its addressable markets, with its established execution capabilities and diversified industry presence providing a strong platform for the next phase of growth. Against this backdrop, the proposed ₹96.38 crore preferential fund raise is expected to further strengthen the Company’s ability to pursue emerging business opportunities and support its growth plans.

Commenting on the update, Mr. Manoj Patil, Promoter and Managing Director of Patil Automation Limited, said: “We have built Patil Automation with a clear focus on creating strong capabilities in industrial automation and delivering solutions that address the evolving needs of modern manufacturing. As industries increasingly look towards automation to improve productivity, precision and efficiency, we see a significant opportunity ahead for the Company. The proposed preferential issue is an important step in strengthening our platform to pursue these opportunities with greater agility and scale. We remain committed to building a stronger, more competitive and future-ready organisation while delivering sustainable long-term value for our stakeholders.”

About Patil Automation Limited

Patil Automation Limited (“PAL” or “the Company”), founded in 2015 and headquartered in Pune, is a comprehensive automation solutions provider catering to both automotive and non-automotive sectors. The Company offers end-to-end automation systems encompassing design, manufacturing, testing, installation, modification, and maintenance services for industries such as automotive, electric vehicles (EV), defense, construction equipment, renewable energy, white goods, and general engineering.

PAL’s diverse product portfolio includes welding lines, assembly lines, special purpose machines (SPMs), and material handling systems, engineered to enhance precision, productivity, and scalability in modern manufacturing setups.

The Company operates three advanced manufacturing facilities at MIDC Chakan, Pune, spanning Rs 2 lakh sq. ft., a 15,000 sq. ft. facility in Faridabad, Haryana, and a 13,000 sq. ft. Advanced Design Hub in Pune.

PAL has successfully delivered automation projects across 10+ countries, with a strong domestic presence in Maharashtra, Haryana, Karnataka, and other key manufacturing hubs.

For FY26, the Company reported a Total Income of ₹172.79 crore, EBITDA of ₹30.65 crore, and Net Profit of ₹19.07 crore, reflecting consistent operational and financial growth.

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