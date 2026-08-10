Patil Automation Strengthens Defence Automation Presence; Increases Stake in Mii Robotics to 70%

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Pune/Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 10: Patil Automation Limited (NSE: PATILAUTOM | INE17GV01016), a leading provider of turnkey welding, assembly and robotics-integrated automation solutions, has announced that its Board of Directors has approved the acquisition of an additional 10% equity stake in Mii Robotics Private Limited, increasing the Company's shareholding from 60% to 70%.

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The acquisition reinforces Patil Automation's strategic focus on expanding its capabilities in the rapidly evolving defence automation segment. Mii Robotics is engaged in automation solutions for grinding and processing applications in the defence industry, along with automation consultancy and support services. The transaction is expected to be completed within 30 days, subject to customary closing formalities.

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The increased ownership will further strengthen operational alignment between the two companies and enable deeper collaboration in developing specialized automation solutions for defence applications.

About Mii Robotics Private Limited

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Established in 2017, Mii Robotics Private Limited is a Pune-based automation company specializing in automation solutions for the defence and aerospace sectors. The company designs and manufactures standard machines for grinding and processing applications, while also providing automation consultancy and technical support services. Mii Robotics has established expertise in executing specialized defence automation projects, including artillery shell handling manufacturing lines, shell nub welding lines, ultrasonic testing lines, and bullet manufacturing lines, and has built a strong order book across these high-value segments.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Manoj Patil, Promoter and Managing Director of Patil Automation Limited, said: "The defence sector continues to present significant opportunities for advanced automation and precision manufacturing. Increasing our stake in Mii Robotics reflects our confidence in its technological capabilities and our long-term commitment to strengthening our presence in this high-potential segment. With greater integration, we aim to enhance our automation offerings, leverage operational synergies and create sustainable value for our customers and stakeholders."

About Patil Automation Limited

Patil Automation Limited ("PAL" or "the Company"), founded in 2015 and headquartered in Pune, is a comprehensive automation solutions provider catering to both automotive and non-automotive sectors. The Company offers end-to-end automation systems encompassing design, manufacturing, testing, installation, modification, and maintenance services for industries such as automotive, electric vehicles (EV), defense, construction equipment, renewable energy, white goods, and general engineering.

PAL's diverse product portfolio includes welding lines, assembly lines, special purpose machines (SPMs), and material handling systems, engineered to enhance precision, productivity, and scalability in modern manufacturing setups.

The Company now operates 3 advanced manufacturing facilities at MIDC Chakan, Pune, covering Rs 2 lakh sq. Ft., with a combined annual production capacity of Rs 3,454 units, enabling faster execution and expansion into new industrial segments.

PAL has successfully delivered automation projects across 10+ countries, with a strong domestic presence in Maharashtra, Haryana, Karnataka, and other key manufacturing hubs.

For FY26, the Company reported a Total Income of ₹172.79 crore, EBITDA of ₹30.65 crore, and Net Profit of ₹19.07 crore, reflecting consistent operational and financial growth.

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