Paul Graham says Amazon’s AI agent restrictions could open door for startup rival

New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): Amazon’s restrictions on artificial intelligence (AI) shopping agents could create an opening for startups to build a new rival to the e-commerce giant, as consumers increasingly look towards autonomous AI tools to search for and purchase products, Y Combinator co-founder Paul Graham said.

In a series of posts on X on Thursday, Graham argued that Amazon’s restrictions could ultimately work in favour of competitors by creating demand for platforms that allow consumers to use independent AI agents for shopping.

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“Amazon banning agents is the first opportunity I've seen since Amazon was founded for a startup to create an Amazon competitor,” Graham said. “People will want agents to buy stuff for them. It will be one of the main use cases. And they won't want to use some Amazon-supplied agent to do it.”

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Graham later broadened his argument beyond Amazon, saying businesses that restrict AI agents could inadvertently create opportunities for startups willing to embrace them.

“Any business that bans agents represents an opportunity for a startup to create a competitor,” he said, arguing that restrictions themselves indicate there is underlying consumer demand for agent-driven services.

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The comments come as the concept of “agentic commerce” gains momentum, with AI systems increasingly being developed to carry out multi-step tasks on behalf of consumers, including product discovery, comparison and purchases. Several retailers and technology companies are experimenting with AI shopping assistants, although adoption remains at an early stage and concerns around trust, privacy and security remain.

Amazon has introduced rules governing AI agents accessing its services. Its Agent Policy requires agents to identify themselves, prohibits them from disguising automated activity as human behaviour and bars them from circumventing measures designed to control agent access.

Amazon has also been developing its own agentic shopping capabilities. AWS recently highlighted its Agentic Shopping Assistant, designed to provide personalised product recommendations and answer questions about shipping, returns and store policies.

For Graham, however, the larger opportunity lies outside platforms that impose such restrictions. In another post, he summed up his view in a line aimed directly at businesses limiting automated access: “Your usage restrictions are my opportunity.”

The debate points to a potential shift in e-commerce, where the consumer interface could increasingly move from individual retail websites to AI agents that act on behalf of shoppers. If that shift gathers pace, startups that build trusted, retailer-independent shopping agents could emerge as a new layer between consumers and online marketplaces. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)