Pawan Reley Honoured at Cambridge for Legal Contribution and Public Service

Pawan Reley, an Advocate-on-Record at the Supreme Court of India, was honoured for his contribution to the legal profession and public service at a Global Leadership Forum held at Homerton College, University of Cambridge, United Kingdom, on September 28, 2026.

The recognition acknowledged his work in the areas of law, justice and public service.

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The forum brought together academics, professionals and business leaders from different countries for discussions on leadership, education, public service and contemporary global issues.

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Participants included Meera Vadher, former Special Adviser to the UK Prime Minister; Professor Jaideep Prabhu of the University of Cambridge; Colin Crooks, MBE; Timothy Vinopal, a former US Navy officer; N. Sarah Arden, CEO of Cambase Group, UK; Suyash Bhatt of Global Education Lab; and Neeraj Bansal of KPMG.

Reley has previously received recognition at national and international platforms. He was honoured at the House of Lords in the United Kingdom in 2025 and was also conferred an honorary doctorate by an institution in Mexico. He has also received recognition at the Delhi and Punjab Legislative Assemblies.

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Reley practises before the Supreme Court of India and other courts. His work, apart from his regular commercial practice, has also included legal education, mentoring young lawyers and law students, and pro bono legal assistance in matters concerning sanitation workers and manual scavenging.

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