Pawfence Gains Attention for Its Kind Approach to Street-Dog Conflicts

Founded by Vidit Soni, Pawfence offers a herbal, scent-based way to help people protect their homes, vehicles and shared spaces without hurting street dogs.

For many people, street-dog conflicts are more than a small inconvenience. Torn two-wheeler seats, damaged vehicle covers, repeated urine marking, dogs blocking entrances and groups gathering in parking areas can make everyday spaces difficult to use. The problem can become expensive, unhygienic and frightening, especially for children, senior citizens and people who are uncomfortable around dogs.

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Yet the available choices are often extreme: use spikes and physical barriers, chase the dogs away, try unsafe substances or simply continue living with the problem.

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Vidit Soni, founder of Pawfence, saw the need for a practical middle path. Pawfence is a herbal, scent-based spray that is applied to the space, not directly to the animal. launched on June 24, 2026, it helps create boundaries around vehicles, homes, gardens, parking areas and entrances, discouraging dogs from entering or repeatedly marking those places without physically harming them.

This led Vidit to develop Pawfence, a herbal, scent-based dog-repellent spray

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Pawfence is applied to the space instead of being sprayed directly on dogs. It can be used around vehicles, entrances, parking areas, gardens, boundary walls and other places where people want to discourage dogs from entering.

Its scent helps create a boundary that dogs are discouraged from crossing.

Backed by veterinary experience:

Vidit comes from a family with a long history in veterinary healthcare.

His family-run company, Salutri Remedies, was established in 2008. The family behind the company has more than four decades of experience in veterinary health and animal-care products.

With a background in pharmacy and strategic marketing, Vidit brings an understanding of both product development and consumer needs to the brand. His education helped him understand both product development and the needs of customers. He saw a gap between animal welfare and a common problem faced by homeowners, vehicle owners, housing societies, schools and businesses.

50+ formulations tested:

Work on Pawfence began in May 2024.

The team developed and tested more than 50 formulations before arriving at the final product. The aim was to create a practical solution that could discourage dogs from entering selected spaces without using physical force or cruel methods.

After nearly two years of development and testing, Pawfence was officially launched in June 2026.

Three months after its launch, the young brand is working to bring attention to a kinder way of managing everyday problems involving street dogs.

The idea behind the product is captured in the brand’s line:

“Because care means clear boundaries.”

Aiming for co-existence:

Pawfence’s larger goal goes beyond selling a dog-repellent spray. The company wants to help people and street dogs live around each other with less conflict.

As Indian cities grow, people and street dogs continue to share roads, neighbourhoods and public spaces. Pawfence aims to offer kinder and more practical ways to manage these shared areas.

“We believe people should be able to protect their spaces without harming the dogs around them,” says Vidit.

The brand is still in its early stages, but it is supported by years of veterinary experience and an understanding of an everyday Indian problem.

Pawfence aims to become a bridge of coexistence between humans and the street dogs of India. Its message is simple: a boundary can protect a space without becoming a battle.

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