Pawsome Labs is Raising the Bar for Pet Wellness in India

ANI
Updated At : 03:15 PM Jul 01, 2025 IST
NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1: India's pet parents are getting smarter - and so are their choices. Enter Pawsome Labs, a research-backed wellness brand for dogs that's changing how we approach gut health, joint care, and everyday vitality.

Founded by Jiten Valmiki, a long-time animal welfare advocate, Pawsome Labs creates supplements that are vet-approved, third-party tested, and made without unnecessary fillers, artificial flavors, or enzymes -- a bold move that sets it apart in a saturated market.

Pre & Probiotics+

An enzyme-free daily gut health supplement powered by 14 probiotic strains, Quercetin, Bromelain, and Pumpkin Seeds. Protects long-term digestive health, and supports digestion, immunity, and itch relief with visible results in 30-45 days.

Hip & Joint PRO

India's most premium joint formula featuring New Zealand Green-Lipped Mussel, Glucosamine, Eggshell Membrane, and Astaxanthin Algae Extract. Ideal for dogs facing stiffness, joint pain, or hip dysplasia. Weight-based dosing ensures safe and effective results.

"At Pawsome Labs, we're combining compassion with science and research to raise the standard of pet wellness in India," says Founder Jiten Valmiki. "Every formula is designed to help dogs live healthier, happier lives -- without shortcuts."

Pawsome Labs delivers clean, powerful nutrition that dogs love and pet parents trust -- made for pets, by pet parents.

Explore the full range at www.pawsomelabs.com.

Follow them on Instagram: @thepawsomelabs

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

