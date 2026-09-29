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Home / Business / PayG Announces Harmeet Singh Sethi as Managing Director &amp; CEO, Strengthening Leadership for Its Next Phase of Growth

PayG Announces Harmeet Singh Sethi as Managing Director & CEO, Strengthening Leadership for Its Next Phase of Growth

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PTI
Updated At : 05:49 PM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 29: PayG, an Indian payment technology company focused on enabling secure and accessible digital payments, today announced that Mr. Harmeet Singh Sethi will serve as Managing Director, in addition to his existing role as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), marking an important milestone in the company’s growth journey.

The expanded leadership mandate comes at an exciting phase for PayG as the company continues to strengthen its technology, product capabilities and payment infrastructure while expanding its offerings for businesses and consumers.

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With more than 25 years of leadership experience spanning technology, financial services and global markets, Harmeet Singh Sethi has held leadership roles across India, North America, the Middle East and Southeast Asia, with experience in digital transformation, fintech, payments, financial infrastructure and enterprise technology.

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In his expanded role as Managing Director & CEO, Harmeet will continue to lead PayG’s strategic direction, with a focus on product innovation, technology-led growth, regulatory alignment, operational excellence and customer-centric payment solutions.

PayG Expands into Consumer-Focused Digital Services

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As part of its next phase of growth, PayG is preparing to launch its Customer Application, bringing payment and digital services together in a single platform designed to deliver a convenient and seamless experience for consumers.

A key upcoming feature of the application is train ticket booking, which is being introduced to provide users with a convenient way to search and book train tickets through the PayG application.

The company is also preparing to go live with its IRCTC integration and payment gateway capabilities, further expanding PayG’s digital payment ecosystem and strengthening its presence in consumer-focused digital services.

The upcoming customer application represents PayG’s broader vision of extending beyond payment infrastructure to build an integrated digital ecosystem that connects payments, commerce and everyday consumer services.

Speaking on the appointment, Harmeet Singh Sethi, Managing Director & CEO, PayG, said: “I am excited to take on the additional responsibility of Managing Director at PayG. This is an important phase in our journey as we continue to strengthen our technology and expand our ecosystem. The upcoming launch of our Customer Application, including train ticket booking and our IRCTC integration, is an important step toward bringing convenient digital services to consumers. Our focus will remain on building secure, scalable and accessible technology that creates meaningful value for businesses and consumers.”

PayG received RBI Payment Aggregator authorisation in 2025, followed by the Principal Licence from RBI in January 2026 for cross-border and offline payment aggregation, strengthening its regulated payments journey. With its upcoming Customer Application and train ticket booking capability, PayG continues to expand its digital ecosystem, delivering secure, compliant and seamless payment experiences across web and mobile platforms.

About PayG

PayG is an Indian payment technology company providing digital payment solutions for businesses and consumers. Its technology supports multiple payment modes and API and SDK-based integration capabilities for web and mobile applications. PayG is expanding its ecosystem across payment infrastructure, merchant solutions and consumer-focused digital services.

For more information, visit: PayG

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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