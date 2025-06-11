PayG Appoints Harmeet Sethi as Chief Executive Officer

Hyderabad, Telangana, India (NewsVoir) PayG, a leading homegrown Indian payment gateway innovating financial infrastructure for MSMEs, SMEs, and retailers, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Harmeet Singh Sethi as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Advertisement

Harmeet brings more than 25 years of leadership experience spanning technology, financial services, and global markets. His career includes high-impact roles across India, North America, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia, where he has led digital transformation, fintech expansion, and enterprise sales initiatives. Over his career, he has helmed transformative initiatives across fintech, digital payments, cross borders payment and financial infrastructure, cultivating strong regulatory-compliant operations and delivering scalable solutions.

In his new role at PayG, Harmeet will lead strategic vision and execution across product innovation, regulatory landscape alignment, and stakeholder engagement. His top priority will be enabling seamless digital transactions that are accessible, secure, and efficient especially for merchants in semi-urban and rural India. A key focus will be on enhancing PayG’s mobile-first, low-bandwidth-optimized payment solutions (QR codes, SMS links, app-based virtual POS) without requiring costly hardware.

Advertisement

In alignment with the Digital India vision, Harmeet will also focus on onboarding small traders and micro-entrepreneurs onto the PayG mobile app and collaborating with ONDC to enable broader digital commerce access for local businesses across the country.

“I am thrilled to join PayG at such a pivotal stage,” Mr. Harmeet said. “As digital transactions are surging across India, and customer expectations are evolving rapidly. My goal is to reinforce PayG’s tech-driven foundation while ensuring data security, compliance, and operational resilience. Together with the PayG team, we will continue innovating to stay ahead of customer needs and market trends.” PayG Chairman Kamal Manohar Jangeti welcomed Harmeet to his new role and said, “Harmeet brings deep fintech expertise and a proven global track record in building customer-centric and technology-led platforms. Under his leadership, PayG is well positioned to drive R&D, expand product reach, and deliver sustained growth across diverse markets.” In May 2025, PayG received its official Reserve Bank of India Payment Aggregator license, empowering the company to offer fully compliant, secure, and scalable financial services. This milestone amplifies PayG’s capability to deepen its fintech ecosystem presence and broaden its product offerings.

Advertisement

With Harmeet steering the helm, PayG plans to accelerate product innovation, strengthen regulatory compliance, expand merchant adoption, and extend depth of service especially into tier II/III cities and rural districts.

About PayG Founded in 2020, the PayG payments solution is one of the most trusted payment gateway service providers in India. We proudly make our payment gateway one of the most affordable ones so that everyone can access it. PayG also frees the merchants from all sorts of extra charges. So, you pay for only what you want - no hidden terms and conditions. As of now, PayG has partnered with 1000+ SMB merchants and 50+ enterprise clients. PayG features over 120+ payment options which include various banks’ credit cards, debit cards, net banking, and wallets to accept payment easily.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff).