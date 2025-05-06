PayG Drives Digital Transformation of Indian MSMEs and Traders with the Launch of INSPIRE, in Collaboration with ONDC and Elite Global Links Foundation

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 6: Reaffirming its position as a frontrunner in India's fintech and digital commerce ecosystem, PayG, a leading homegrown payment gateway, has taken a transformative step by launching INSPIRE, an outreach programme designed to empower MSMEs and traders across the country. This initiative is a collaborative effort between PayG, ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce), and the EGLF, aimed at democratizing access to e-commerce and digital payments for India's vibrant business community.

PayG, founded in 2020, is purpose-built to simplify digital transactions for Indian businesses especially MSMEs, SMEs, and retailers in semi-urban and rural markets. With its lightweight, mobile-friendly app optimized for low-bandwidth environments and a virtual POS system, PayG eliminates the need for expensive hardware while enabling merchants to accept payments via QR codes, SMS links, and mobile apps.

The launch event brought together a distinguished gathering of policymakers, industry leaders, and trade association representatives, all united by a shared mission: to accelerate India's digital economic inclusion through innovative and indigenous solutions like PayG.

The event was graced by eminent Guests of Honour, Shri Ashwani Mahajan, National Co-Convenor, Swadeshi Jagran Manch; Dr. Dnyaneshwar M. Mulay, Advisor to NSDC; Shri Sunil Singhi, Chairman, National Traders' Welfare Board, DPIIT; Shri Ravindra Sathe, Chairman, Maharashtra Khadi Village Industries Board; and Shri Lalit Gandhi, Chairman, Jain Minority Financial Development Corporation & President, MCCIA. Other notable attendees included Shri Dhairyashil Patil (CAIT & AICPDF), and Shri Bhimji Bhanushali (Grains Rice Oilseeds Merchants Association), reflecting strong national support from the trader and MSME communities.

Shri Kamal Manohar Roa Jangeti, Chairman of PayG, said, "INSPIRE is a pivotal step toward empowering India's MSMEs and traders with digital tools and global access, and we at PayG are proud to support this national mission to unlock their full potential. By fostering innovation and financial inclusion, we aim to accelerate their growth and integrate them into the global digital economy. PayG stands as a symbol of India's digital self-reliance -- built in India, for India."

Shri Ashwani Mahajan praised PayG's dual role as a Buyer and Seller Network Participant in the ONDC ecosystem, highlighting its fee-free onboarding model for MSMEs and traders as a disruptive, inclusive move. He encouraged trade associations nationwide to rally behind such domestic innovations that can compete with global e-commerce players and ensure India's digital sovereignty.

Shri Sunil Singhi also commended PayG for its proactive leadership in championing the needs of small businesses and traders, while representatives from the Ministry of MSME, including Shri Abhay Daptardar, applauded the vision and execution of the INSPIRE programme.

Harmeet Singh Sethi, Head of Business and Operations at PayG, added, "PayG is proud to lead this national movement by offering not just payment solutions, but a complete digital commerce bridge that connects small businesses to vast market opportunities, both locally and globally. Our collaboration with ONDC ensures that even the smallest trader in India can now be part of the digital economy with zero barriers to entry."

The launch of INSPIRE is a pivotal milestone for PayG, underlining its commitment to financial inclusion, technology-led growth, and empowering Bharat's grassroots enterprises. As a made-in-India payment gateway, PayG continues to redefine what is possible for Indian MSMEs in the digital age.

Founded in 2020, the PayG payments solution is one of the most trusted payment gateway service providers in India. We proudly make our payment gateway one of the most affordable ones so that everyone can access it. PayG also frees the merchants from all sorts of extra charges. So, you pay for only what you want - no hidden terms and conditions. As of now, PayG has partnered with 1000+ SMB merchants and 50+ enterprise clients. PayG features over 120+ payment options which include various banks ' credit cards, debit cards, net banking, and wallets to accept payment easily.

