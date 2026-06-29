PayGlocal Brings Google Pay Card Payments to Its International Payment Gateway, Giving Indian Merchants Access to Millions of Global Buyers

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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 29: PayGlocal, India's leading cross-border payments platform, announced the launch of Google Pay Card Payments on its International Payment Gateway, making it one of the first payment platforms in India to enable Google Pay for international transactions.

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With this launch, and Apple Pay already live on PayGlocal's gateway, Indian merchants can now collectively reach over one billion customers across the world's largest consumer markets - the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, the UAE, Singapore, and across Western Europe. This means, an Indian merchant's global customer can reach checkout and pay in a single tap, in their own currency, using Google Pay Card Payments on PayGlocal.

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Outside India, Google Pay is the card-linked NFC and online checkout wallet for hundreds of millions of Android users worldwide. It operates across 86+ countries, supports 60+ currencies, and is integrated with over 6.4 million merchants globally. In the US, 87% of merchants accept it at checkout. In the UK, Australia, and across Europe, it is the default tap-to-pay experience for a generation of consumers who have never reached for a physical card at checkout.

These are exactly the consumers Indian exporters have been trying to reach - high-intent, digitally native buyers in high-purchasing-power markets who, until now, often hit friction at an Indian merchant's checkout. A foreign card declined, a payment form that felt unfamiliar, a sale lost.

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Google Pay Card Payments on PayGlocal eliminates that entirely.

"Google Pay is how hundreds of millions of people across the world's biggest markets pay every day. Bringing it to Indian merchants is not just a feature addition - it is a fundamental shift in who Indian brands can sell to and how seamlessly they can do it," said Yogesh Lokhande, Co-founder and CTO, PayGlocal. "Combined with Apple Pay, we have now built the payments stack that puts every major global consumer within reach of every Indian merchant on our platform. This is what it means to take India to the world."

PayGlocal anticipates a nearly 40% increase in merchant activations following the Google Pay launch, as Indian businesses move quickly to eliminate checkout friction for their global customers.

What This Unlocks for Indian Merchants

- One billion+ users reached: Google Pay and Apple Pay together span 90+ countries -both available through a single integration on PayGlocal's International Payment Gateway.

- Full Android coverage: Google Pay serves the hundreds of millions of Android users in key export markets, a segment complementary to Apple Pay's iOS user base.

- Up to 40% higher conversion: Payment methods like Google Pay and Apple Pay consistently outperform manual card entry at checkout - consumers are more likely to complete a purchase when their preferred payment method is available.

- Secure by design: Every Google Pay transaction is tokenized and biometrically authenticated at the device level - no card details are ever exposed, no credentials stored on merchant servers.

- 60+ currencies: Customers pay in their local currency. Merchants settle in theirs. PayGlocal handles everything in between.

The Checkout Experience Global Buyers Expect

For a shopper in London, Sydney, or San Francisco, buying from an Indian brand should feel no different from buying from a local one. With Google Pay Card Payments now live on PayGlocal's gateway, it does. PayGlocal's intelligent routing and fraud prevention layer works underneath every transaction, combining Google's global security framework with PayGlocal's deep expertise in cross-border payment flows, ensuring every checkout is fast, secure, and seamless, wherever in the world the customer is.

India Is Ready. The World Can Now Pay

India recorded over 208 billion digital payment transactions in 2024, among the highest of any country in the world. The country has not just adopted digital payments; it has set the global benchmark for what fast, seamless, and trusted payments look like.

PayGlocal exists to carry that standard across borders. Because the same trust, speed, and confidence that an Indian consumer feels tapping their phone to pay should be exactly what a customer in London or Sydney feels when they buy from an Indian brand. With Google Pay now live alongside Apple Pay, and a payments stack purpose-built for cross-border commerce, PayGlocal is giving India's best businesses everything they need to go global, and making sure the world can pay for them.

About PayGlocal

PayGlocal is India's leading cross-border payments platform, purpose-built for Indian businesses selling to global customers. Founded in 2021 by payments veterans from Visa, PayGlocal offers international card processing, multi-currency accounts, alternate payment methods, and advanced fraud detection - all engineered to maximize payment success rates for Indian businesses operating globally. PayGlocal is RBI-authorized as a Payment Aggregator, both cross-border (inward and outward), and domestic (online).

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