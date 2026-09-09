PayGlocal Introduces Flash, a New Generation of Express Checkout for Cross-Border Commerce

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9: PayGlocal, India’s leading cross-border payments company, today introduces Flash, a new express checkout experience that allows international customers to carry their verified checkout details across participating Indian merchants. With the customer’s permission, Flash securely recognises previously verified information, so customers who have already completed a checkout through PayGlocal can make subsequent purchases without having to enter the same details from scratch.

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Today, every new purchase from an Indian business can mean starting the checkout process again. Customers may have already entered and verified their personal and payment information with one merchant, only to repeat the same process when they shop with another. Flash is designed to make that journey simpler, allowing customers to move between participating Indian businesses with fewer steps and a more familiar checkout experience.

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Making Cross-Border Checkout Simpler

Cross-border payments have made it possible for Indian businesses to reach customers around the world. Flash focuses on the next part of that journey: making it easier for those customers to complete a purchase.

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Rather than repeatedly entering the same information, customers can use their existing verified details, with their consent, when shopping with other participating Indian businesses.

On the occasion, Yogesh Lokhande, Co-founder & CTO, PayGlocal said, “For an Indian business selling to the world, every customer has to be won from scratch. It has to spend to get discovered, build trust with every new buyer, and earn the right to make the sale. And when another Indian business reaches that same customer, the journey starts all over again. PayGlocal changes that.”

He added, “Millions of global shoppers who already buy through PayGlocal can now become a shared customer base for every Indian business on our network. A first-time visitor can arrive already known, trusted, and just one tap away from completing a purchase. For the first time, an Indian business doesn’t have to win the world alone.”

Flash has been built from the ground up for cross-border commerce, taking into account the needs of international customers shopping with Indian merchants. The aim is to reduce friction at checkout while giving participating businesses a simpler way to serve returning global shoppers.

Building the Infrastructure for India’s Global Commerce

PayGlocal has spent more than the last five years building payment infrastructure that enables Indian businesses to accept payments from customers around the world.

Flash builds on this foundation to create a more consistent checkout experience across participating merchants. As the network grows, customers can discover and shop with more Indian businesses without having to repeatedly start the checkout process from scratch.

For Indian businesses, the opportunity goes beyond accepting international payments. It is about making it easier for global customers to complete purchases and return to shop again.

For the first time, Indian businesses selling to the world can share a global customer network.

And that is the larger opportunity PayGlocal sees beyond payments, to help Indian businesses build lasting relationships with customers around the world.

Flash to Debut at Global Fintech Fest 2026

PayGlocal is set to unveil Flash at Global Fintech Fest 2026 in Mumbai, giving the fintech ecosystem its first look at the product and the experience it enables.

The launch will also be part of a broader series of innovations PayGlocal will showcase at GFF across cross-border payments, commerce, payment intelligence and AI.

Together, these launches represent PayGlocal’s next phase of building the infrastructure that makes global commerce feel more like a connected experience.

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