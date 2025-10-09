DT
Business

Payhuddle unveils Tropo at Global Fintech Fest 2025: A Faster Path to Compliant Card Personalization.

PTI
Updated At : 01:07 PM Oct 09, 2025 IST
Mumbai, October 9, 2025: Payhuddle Solutions today launched Tropo, a next-generation card personalization validation (CPV) platform that automates end-to-end testing for contact and contactless chip cards.

Built for issuers, card manufacturers, and personalization bureaus, Tropo validates cards against payment-scheme requirements before they’re issued. It helps compress certification timelines and strengthen compliance.

Designed from the ground up, Tropo delivers:

• Automated CPV libraries for contact & contactless profiles with instant pass/fail results and clear remediation guidance.

• Self-testing workflows so issuers and bureaus can execute checks independently with fewer certification loops.

• Actionable reports with traceable logs to simplify internal sign-off and external audits.

• Scheme coverage starting with Mastercard and NIPL, and a rapid roadmap to support Visa, Discover, and American Express.

“Tropo reflects our commitment to solving real, day-to-day pain points in payments testing,” said Prakash Sambandam, CEO, Payhuddle Solutions. “By automating what used to be a manual, error-prone process, our customers move from discovery at the tail-end to prevention at the source, with faster turnaround and stronger compliance.”

“Tropo changes how issuers approach card certification,” added Manikandan V, Product Manager, Tropo. “Tropo is currently qualified by Mastercard and NIPL, with other schemes in the pipeline. With self-testing and clear, actionable reporting, teams can validate profiles early, reduce certification burden, and get cards to market weeks faster.”

Early customer conversations indicate strong demand from issuers and personalization bureaus seeking to standardize CPV, reduce exceptions, and improve time-to-issue ahead of peak card cycles.

Tropo joins Payhuddle’s testing portfolio alongside TECTO, Lithos, Betel, and other certification tools, providing a unified toolkit across terminal, host, and card validation.

Tropo is available to early customers immediately, with broader availability and expanded scheme libraries following this release.

About Payhuddle Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Payhuddle specializes in payment testing, certification, simulation, and validation tools. The company enables faster go-to-market for issuers, acquirers, payment networks, and terminal vendors through domain-led engineering and automation solutions.

For more information, please visit www.payhuddle.com.

Media contact information:

Karthik Gowrishankar

karthik.g@payhuddle.com

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

