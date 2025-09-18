Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Paymentz, a leading RBI-authorized payment aggregator, has partnered with Consentin by Leegality to implement end-to-end Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) compliance across all its platforms.

With the enactment of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, and the forthcoming DPDP Rules, businesses handling personal data in India are mandated to establish systems for consent management, data processing, and governance.

Paymentz, known for its secure, scalable, and white-label digital payment solutions, is addressing these requirements by deploying Leegality's ConsentIn platform, which offers comprehensive solutions for consent lifecycle governance, data discovery and mapping, cookie compliance, data impact assessment, and audit-ready policy workflows.

The integration of ConsentIn will span Paymentz's core payment gateway services, including real-time payment processing, vendor payouts, and merchant onboarding, across its extensive network of MSMEs, startups, and enterprise clients.

“At Paymentz, we are committed to providing secure and seamless payment solutions to our clients,” said Anupam Vassa, CEO, Paymentz. “Partnering with Consentin to implement DPDP compliance across our platforms not only ensures regulatory adherence but also reinforces our dedication to safeguarding user data and enhancing trust in our services.” Developed by Leegality, ConsentIn is designed to meet the full spectrum of DPDP compliance needs for privacy, legal, compliance, and IT teams. It consolidates various DPDP compliance functions into a single, secure, and easy-to-implement platform, streamlining the process for businesses to align with the regulations.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Paymentz in this pioneering initiative,” said Shivam Singla, CEO, Leegality. “Their commitment to integrating comprehensive DPDP compliance measures sets a benchmark in the digital payments industry for others to mirror.” About ConsentIn: ConsentIn is a DPDP compliance platform developed by Leegality. It assists enterprises in managing the full spectrum of DPDP requirements—including consent management, notices, data discovery and governance, risk management, audit trails, and regulatory reporting — through a unified platform. Leegality is a B2B SaaS platform that was established in 2016 and is well-known for its document infrastructure platform, currently in use by over 2000 Indian businesses. More than 120 million customer consents and eSignatures, along with 15 million stamping flows, have been digitised by Leegality’s document infrastructure platform.

About Paymentz: Paymentz is an RBI-authorized payment aggregator based in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Established in 2005, Paymentz offers state-of-the-art, white-label payment gateway solutions, serving as a vital infrastructural component in the card-not-present industry. With a focus on simplicity, security, speed, and scalability, Paymentz enables businesses to accept payments from customers anywhere, facilitating seamless transactions across various platforms.

