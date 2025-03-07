Payoneer and Aspire For Her Launch SheExports Season 2 is Powering Women Entrepreneurs' Global Growth

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], March 7: Aspire For Her, a community-driven organization focused on increasing women's workforce participation, has partnered with Payoneer, the financial technology company empowering the world's small and medium-sized businesses to transact, do business, and grow globally to launch SheExports Season 2, an accelerator program to empower women-led service businesses to successfully expand into international markets. The program is enabled by the Https://www.payoneer.com/ Foundation in collaboration with Aspire For Her and Social Empowerment and Economic Development (SEED).

SheExports Season 2 is currently accepting applications from women entrepreneurs based in India and will launch on March 28th as a groundbreaking 5-month hybrid-learning accelerator program designed to transform shortlisted 200 women led businesses into global powerhouses. With 11 offline and online workshops covering major cities like Surat, Chennai, Indore, New Delhi, Coimbatore, Chandigarh, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad, we aim to offer an intensive learning experience through a holistic ecosystem of expert mentorship.

According to the Sixth Economic Census, women entrepreneurs run 8.05 million establishments in India, representing 13.76% of total businesses and employing 13.48 million people. SheExports Season 2 aims to accelerate the growth of this cohort by supporting over 200 women founders in critical domains from UI/UX optimization and LinkedIn marketing to AI-driven business scaling and investor pitching. Participants will explore risk management, global compliance, service business scaling, SaaS model transitions, and advanced marketing techniques.

The program will provide strategic insights, empowering women entrepreneurs to break traditional boundaries and emerge as confident global business leaders. The entrepreneurs will culminate their journey with high-impact storytelling workshops and direct investor interactions, marking a pivotal moment in their international business expansion. They will also have opportunities to access exclusive funding opportunities, gain featured visibility across channels, and leverage Aspire For Her's extensive resource network with a specialized focus on high-potential markets like the UAE and the USA.

Madhura Dasgupta Sinha, Founder, of Aspire For Her, said, "Through the collaboration with Payoneer, Payoneer Foundation, and SEED, who share our vision of empowering our thriving EntrepreNaari community (women entrepreneurs), we are helping to create a generation of financially independent women who can drive economic growth and social change, inspiring and empowering the next generation of India's women business leaders to break barriers and achieve global success."

Gaurav Shisodia, Vice President, Payoneer - India, added, "Building on the remarkable success of SheExports Season 1, where we empowered over 120 women entrepreneurs across 18 states and witnessed 17% of women leaders expanding globally, Payoneer is proud to continue supporting women-led SMBs in their global expansion journey. Our commitment goes beyond simplifying cross-border payments - we're dedicated to creating a robust ecosystem that transforms local excellence into global success. Through SheExports Season 2, we aim to address key international trade challenges by providing expert guidance, locally hosted workshops, and the tools women entrepreneurs need to thrive in the digital global economy."

Aspire For Her (AFH) is a unique organisation with the vision to add a million women to the workforce by 2025, 10 million by 2030. AFH motivates women to enter and stay in the workforce by using the power of communities and networks. AFH has built 24 communities using its mindset-change model including mentors and role models, courses, cohorts and learning, career previews, and community support. They partner with SEED, India's leading integrated CSR and social intervention agency to create and deliver programs to unleash the economic potential of Indian women.

Payoneer is a financial technology company empowering the world's small and medium-sized businesses to transact, do business, and grow globally. Payoneer was founded in 2005 with the belief that talent is equally distributed, but opportunity is not. It is our mission to enable any entrepreneur and business anywhere to participate and succeed in an increasingly digital global economy. Since our founding, we have built a global financial stack that removes barriers and simplifies cross-border commerce. We make it easier for millions of SMBs, particularly in emerging markets, to connect to the global economy, pay and get paid, manage their funds across multiple currencies, and grow their businesses.

