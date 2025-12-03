DT
Home / Business / PayPal Announces Partnership with Kreative &amp; Co. at Engage D2C &amp; Investor Summit

PayPal Announces Partnership with Kreative & Co. at Engage D2C & Investor Summit

ANI
Updated At : 12:20 PM Dec 03, 2025 IST
VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 3: PayPal has announced a strategic partnership under the Ecosystem Partnership Program with Kreative & Co, one of India's leading performance marketing agencies for D2C brands. The collaboration is aimed at helping Indian consumer brands expand internationally by leveraging PayPal's global payments infrastructure, cross-border expertise, and trusted international network.

Through this partnership, Kreative & Co. will enable high intent D2C brands to access PayPal's capabilities for international transactions, global market readiness, compliance awareness, and frictionless overseas payment acceptance. The goal is to make cross border commerce simpler and more scalable for fast growing Indian brands.

A PayPal spokesperson shared strong confidence in Kreative & Co's vision, execution quality, and influence in the D2C ecosystem. PayPal also highlighted how impressed they were with the depth of conversations and brand quality at the Engage D2C & Investor Summit, an industry event organised by Kreative & Co.

"Partnering with Kreative & Co. allows us to empower Indian D2C brands with seamless access to global markets. Their ecosystem strength and brand insight align perfectly with PayPal's mission to enable cross-border growth."

-- Nirupom Dutta, Head - Inside Sales, Paypal

"Our focus is simple. Help Indian brands scale beyond borders. Partnering with PayPal adds global trust, strong infrastructure, and international credibility to that mission. This partnership will unlock real opportunities for brands ready to go global."

-- Karan Goyal, Founder, Kreative & Co.

The partnership will include ecosystem activations, strategic guidance for brands, and an expanded PayPal presence across Kreative & Co's initiatives, including the Engage D2C & Investor Summit.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

