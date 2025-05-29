PayPal receives RBI nod for cross-border payments in India

PayPal Payments Pvt Ltd (PayPal), the Indian subsidiary of PayPal Holdings Inc, has received in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as a Payment Aggregator-Cross Border-Exports (PA-CB-E).

This marks a key milestone in PayPal’s operations in India and its continued support for Indian small businesses, enabling secure cross-border payments to approximately 200 markets, the company said in a statement.