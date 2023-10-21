Paytm loss narrows to Rs 292 crore

New Delhi, October 20
Fintech company One97 Communications, which operates under the Paytm brand, on Friday reported a narrowing of consolidated loss to Rs 291.7 crore in the second quarter ended September.
The company had posted a loss of Rs 571.5 crore in the same period a year ago. Revenue increased by about 32% to Rs 2,518.6 crore during the reported quarter.
