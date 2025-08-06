Paytm Money partners with JioBlackRock NFOs; Offers easy access to NFOs with investment starting ₹500

New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): Paytm Money, a wholly-owned subsidiary of One97 Communications Limited (OCL) and a wealth-tech platform, has partnered with JioBlackRock Asset Management to offer easy access to its five Index Fund New Fund Offers (NFOs), directly through the Paytm Money app.

As a Direct Mutual Fund platform, Paytm Money offers zero commission on mutual fund investments, along with no hidden charges and zero cost on account opening.

Following the successful debut of JioBlackRock's initial NFOs, which saw robust retail participation with over 7,000 successful transactions on the Paytm app, 45 per cent of these transactions were through SIPs.

The new NFO opened on August 5, 2025 and will close on August 12, 2025. Investors can access Jio BlackRock Asset Management's five mutual fund schemes directly through the Paytm Money app: JioBlackRock Nifty 50 Index Fund; JioBlackRock Nifty Next 50 Index Fund; JioBlackRock Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund; JioBlackRock Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund; and JioBlackRock Nifty 8-13 Yr G-Sec Index Fund.

Index funds offer a simplified investment approach by providing exposure to the broader market without the need to select individual securities. Designed to track benchmark indices, they aim to deliver market returns with minimal costs and maximum diversification.

Paytm Money continues to make investing more accessible by offering Statement of Account (SOA)-based mutual fund access, which offers users greater flexibility and control over their investments.

Paytm Money offers a simple onboarding process, easy access to fund information and a fully digital investment journey, making it convenient for investors to explore, evaluate, and invest in mutual fund NFOs, all from their smartphone.

The platform enables retail investors to invest in top-performing mutual funds with ease, helping them build disciplined financial habits with low entry thresholds.

Backed by the combined expertise of BlackRock and Jio Financial Services, they aim to deliver global-quality investment strategies customised for Indian investors.

These funds are also supported by Aladdin, BlackRock's industry-leading investment and risk management platform, which enables fund managers to make data-driven decisions, monitor thousands of risk factors, and manage portfolios with a high level of precision and transparency.

A Paytm Money spokesperson said, "We are excited to partner with JioBlackRock Asset Management to bring their latest Index Fund NFOs to our platform. These funds represent a powerful combination of global investing expertise and cost-efficient passive strategies, perfect for long-term investors as well as those just starting their financial journey. With our fully digital and zero-commission platform, we continue to empower users to invest with transparency, ease, and confidence."

A Jio BlackRock Asset Management spokesperson said, "We are pleased to make our index fund NFOs available on Paytm Money, a platform that aligns with our goal of expanding access to quality investment solutions across India. These funds offer investors a simple and low-cost way to participate in India's growth through diversified market exposure." (ANI)

