DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Paytm Money partners with JioBlackRock to launch India's first Systematic Active Equity Fund

Paytm Money partners with JioBlackRock to launch India's first Systematic Active Equity Fund

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:30 PM Sep 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India] September 23 (ANI): Paytm Money, a wholly-owned subsidiary of One97 Communications Limited (OCL) and a wealth-tech platform that simplifies wealth management and equity investments through a technology-first approach, has announced the launch of India's first Systematic Active Equity (SAE) fund to retail investors.

Advertisement

In partnership with JioBlackRock, Paytm Money will offer subscriptions to the JioBlackRock Flexi Cap Fund, an equity scheme leveraging BlackRock's SAE approach for the first time in India.

The New Fund Offer (NFO) will open on September 23, 2025, and close on October 7, 2025, and will be available exclusively on the Paytm Money app. Investors can begin with a minimum investment of just Rs 500 through SIP or lump sum.

Advertisement

This launch marks a significant milestone in bringing equity strategies to retail investors in India.

Developed by BlackRock, the SAE approach combines artificial intelligence, machine learning, and alternative data sources such as consumer transactions and search activity with the expertise of experienced fund managers. The investment process is further enhanced by BlackRock's Aladdin®, a risk and investment management platform. These methods are used to analyze large and complex data sets to generate investment insights across nearly 1,000 Indian companies.

Advertisement

The JioBlackRock Flexi Cap Fund provides diversified exposure by investing across large, mid, and small-cap companies within a disciplined framework. The fund has an indicative Total Expense Ratio of 0.50 per cent and carries no exit load, providing a cost-efficient structure for investors.

With Paytm Money's zero-commission model and fully digital onboarding, investors have direct access to the scheme through their smartphones.

Paytm Money spokesperson said, "We have partnered with JioBlackRock to bring their flagship Flexi Cap SAE fund to retail investors in India. The entry point has been lowered to just ₹500, enabling every Indian investor to access strategies that were earlier available only to global institutions."

JioBlackRock spokesperson said, "We are pleased to partner with Paytm Money to expand retail access to our Systematic Active Equity capabilities. For a digital first AMC, having a partner like Paytm Money with a wide distribution reach, we aim to offer a scalable, low-cost equity solution suited to India's expanding market breadth."

Paytm Money continues to strengthen its role as a leading wealth-tech platform, enabling investments in equities, mutual funds, F&O, SIPs, IPOs, NPS, and debt instruments. Through its technology-driven model, Paytm Money is extending retail participation in India's capital markets. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts