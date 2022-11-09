Paytm Q2 revenue up 76%

Bengaluru, November 8
Payments firm Paytm has reported a 76% jump in second-quarter revenue, helped in part by a surge in loan growth, while the company reiterated that it would turn profitable by September 2023.
Paytm’s parent, One 97 Communications Ltd, said revenue rose to Rs 19.14 billion in the second quarter from Rs 10.86 billion a year earlier.
Consolidated net loss widened to Rs 5.71 billion from Rs 4.73 billion a year ago, as expenses related to employee benefits and payment processing charges surged, the company said. — Reuters
