DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Business / Paytm sees rise in domestic institutional holding by 2% to 14%, led by mutual funds increasing stake to 13%

Paytm sees rise in domestic institutional holding by 2% to 14%, led by mutual funds increasing stake to 13%

Domestic Institutional confidence in One 97 Communications Ltd. (Paytm) continued to build in the fourth quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4 FY25), with domestic mutual funds increasing their stake by 1.9 per cent, taking their overall shareholding to 13.1 per cent, according to the company's latest filing with the stock exchanges.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:12 PM Apr 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): Domestic Institutional confidence in One 97 Communications Ltd. (Paytm) continued to build in the fourth quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4 FY25), with domestic mutual funds increasing their stake by 1.9 per cent, taking their overall shareholding to 13.1 per cent, according to the company's latest filing with the stock exchanges.

The rise in domestic institutional interest was primarily driven by Nippon India Mutual Fund and Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund.

Nippon India increased its stake by 0.4 per cent to 2.8 per cent, while Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund added 0.2 per cent, reaching a 2.3 per cent shareholding in the company.

Advertisement

Overall institutional ownership -- including both domestic and foreign entities -- grew by approximately 1 per cent sequentially to 69 per cent.

The data also indicates increased activity from other domestic institutional categories. Insurance companies raised their participation, with five new entities added and their total holding reaching 2.8 million shares.

Advertisement

These additions reflect steady institutional confidence in the company's long-term outlook. Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) also increased their total shareholding from 2.2 million to 2.8 million shares, with two new entities joining the cap table.

While foreign institutional participation saw a marginal decline -- a 0.8 per cent reduction in shareholding from 119 million to 115 million shares -- this is consistent with broader global market trends and portfolio rebalancing seen across emerging markets.

Notably, Amansa Capital increased its shareholding by 0.9 per cent to 1.3 per cent, or 8.5 million shares. The overall number of FPI entities continued to rise, with four new entrants in this category.

On the non-institutional front, retail investors marginally trimmed their positions, which is not uncommon during periods of market volatility.

Retail shareholding (less than Rs 2 lakh) declined from 11 per cent to 10.4 per cent, while high-ticket retail (above Rs 2 lakh) saw a slight dip from 2.9 per cent to 2.6 per cent. Director holdings remained stable at 9.3 per cent. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper