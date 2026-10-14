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Home / Business / Paytm’s Indian ownership rises to 56%; domestic institutions continue to raise stake

Paytm’s Indian ownership rises to 56%; domestic institutions continue to raise stake

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ANI
Updated At : 11:46 AM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): One 97 Communications Ltd., the parent company that operates mobile payments pioneer Paytm, witnessed a further increase in domestic shareholding, with Indian investors holding over 56% of the company, at the end of September quarter (Q2 FY 2027), according to its latest shareholding pattern filed with the stock exchanges.

Paytm remains majority Indian-owned for the third consecutive quarter, further reinforcing its position as an Indian-Owned and Controlled Company (IOCC). Domestic institutional ownership rose to a record 29.5% in Q2 FY 2027, up from 24.9% in the previous quarter. The increase reflects growing participation from marquee domestic institutions. Block deals during the quarter were met with strong demand, with the supply absorbed by domestic mutual funds, insurers and pension funds.

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Prominent domestic mutual funds increased their combined shareholding to 21.2% in Q2 FY 2027 from 17.9% in Q1 FY 2027. Kotak Mutual Fund raised its stake to 2.13% from 1.51% in the previous quarter. During quarter end, mutual funds like SBI Mutual Fund (1.47%), Axis Mutual Fund (1.13%), and Sundaram Mutual Fund (1.05%) also appeared for the first time among shareholders holding more than 1% stake. Domestic insurance companies increased their combined stake to 6.2% in Q2 FY2027 from 5.3% in Q1 FY2027. SBI Life Insurance raised its holding to 1.74% from 1.50%, while Tata AIA Life Insurance increased its stake to nearly 2.2% from 1.75%. Provident and pension fund holdings also rose during the quarter.

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The latest shareholding pattern shows foreign direct investment holdings reduced to 18.4% in Q2 FY2027 from 23.8% in the previous quarter, driven by two large block deals during the July–September quarter in which entities associated with Elevation Capital sold about 2.3% stake for ₹2,038 crore and Resilient Asset Management BV sold about 3% for ₹2,949 crore.

According to company information, the increase in domestic ownership marks a continuation of the trend seen in recent quarters, with domestic institutional investors increasing their participation in Paytm. In Q1 FY 2027, Paytm’s operating revenue grew 28% YoY to ₹2,448 crore, PAT rose 79% to ₹220 crore, as it reported its highest-ever quarterly EBITDA of ₹203 crore. (ANI)

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(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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