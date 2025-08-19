NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 19: PayU, India's leading diversified fintech platform, has launched its latest brand campaign 'Ho Jayega' with a new film that celebrates resilience and optimism of India's MSMEs while showcasing how PayU empowers them to achieve effortless, secure, and innovative digital payment experiences.

Recognizing that MSMEs, an unstoppable force of over 60 million across the country, are the true architects of India's economic future, PayU is focused on enabling these businesses as they drive India's $1 trillion digital ambition forward. The campaign film titled 'PayU Ke Saath Ho Jayega' draws inspiration from the colloquial phrase "Ho Jayega", that echoes across India - from the bustling lanes of Surat's textile markets to the digital hives of Bengaluru's startups.

By highlighting the relatable stories of everyday merchants, the film showcases how PayU solves for everyday digital payment challenges of MSMEs such as instant settlements, global payment acceptance, adapting innovative solutions, etc., through its wide range of its tailored solutions. The film aims to deliver on PayU's unwavering promise to MSMEs - that with PayU by its side, any digital payments-related business challenge can be successfully overcome.

"At PayU, we believe in the power of digital innovation to transform businesses at the grassroots level. 'Ho Jayega' is more than just a campaign; it embodies the everyday optimism of Indian MSMEs and our deep commitment to empowering them with future-ready digital payment solutions that are innovative, scalable, secure, and tailored to their unique needs. We want every MSME to feel confident that with PayU by their side, anything is possible," said Vineet Sethi, Chief Growth and Marketing officer, PayU.

PayU offers robust integrations, frictionless acceptance, prompt settlements, and products attuned to emerging forms of commerce such as PayU Payment Gateway, EMI and Offer Engine, PayU Subscriptions, WhatsApp Commerce, and International Payments. MSME merchants can streamline their digital payment operations, engage with their customers more effectively, and expand their reach across borders.

Watch the film here: www.youtu.be/nlbe9pS29xI.

PayU, India's leading diversified fintech platform with Prosus as an investor, operates businesses that are regulated by the Reserve Bank of India and offers advanced solutions to meet the digital financial services needs of customers (merchants, banks, and consumers).

PayU provides payment gateway solutions to online businesses through its cutting-edge and award-winning technology and has empowered 4.5 lakhs+ businesses, including India's leading enterprises, e-commerce giants and SMBs. It enables businesses to collect digital payments across 100+ online payment methods such as Credit Cards, Debit Cards, Net Banking, EMIs, pay-later, QR, UPI, Wallets, and more. It's a preferred partner in the affordability ecosystem, offering the maximum coverage of issuers and easy-to-implement integrations across card-based EMIs, pay-later options and new-age cardless EMIs. PayU offers e-commerce brands best-in-industry success rates while ensuring a seamless checkout experience.

