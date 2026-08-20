PBG Announces The Suncrest, Marking a New Chapter in Its 45-Year Real Estate Journey

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Zirakpur (Punjab) [India], August 20: After more than 45 years in real estate development, Prem Bansal Group (PBG) is entering a new phase of growth with the announcement of The Suncrest, its upcoming high-rise residential development in Zirakpur.

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The project marks an important milestone for PBG as the Group expands its residential portfolio and brings its experience in the region to a new generation of development.

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A Track Record Built Over Decades

PBG has been part of the real estate landscape of the Chandigarh Tricity for over four decades, with established developments including Swastik Vihar and Sapphire Court.

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Over the years, the Group has delivered more than 100 commercial sites and over 1,200 residential units, building its experience across both residential and commercial real estate.

This experience has shaped PBG's approach to development, with a focus on thoughtful planning, quality construction, practical infrastructure and long-term value.

Introducing The Suncrest

The Suncrest is PBG's upcoming high-rise residential project in Zirakpur, representing the Group's move into a new generation of residential development.

Designed around the evolving expectations of today's homebuyers, the project will bring together contemporary architecture, modern amenities and thoughtfully planned living spaces.

The Suncrest is being developed on company-owned land, reflecting PBG's long-term approach to development and its continued confidence in the growth potential of Zirakpur.

Further details about The Suncrest, including its offerings and launch plans, will be announced by PBG in the coming months.

A Strong Land Bank for the Future

The Suncrest is also part of a larger vision for PBG.

The Group has a significant land bank, including company-owned land in and around Swastik Vihar, Zirakpur, giving it a strong foundation for future development.

As Zirakpur continues to grow as an important part of the Chandigarh Tricity, PBG sees considerable long-term potential in the region. Its existing land holdings provide the Group with the opportunity to plan and develop projects over the coming years with a long-term perspective.

The Next Chapter of PBG

The real estate market is evolving rapidly, with homebuyers increasingly looking for better planning, connectivity, convenience, community spaces and long-term value.

PBG's upcoming developments will respond to these changing expectations while remaining grounded in the principles that have shaped the Group over the years: quality, transparency, responsible development and long-term relationships.

With 45 years of experience, an established presence in the Tricity and a strong land bank for the future, The Suncrest marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for PBG.

The legacy has been built over four decades. The next chapter begins with The Suncrest.

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