DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / PBP EcoAqua Celebrates 100 Orders - Trusted by India's Finest Hospitality Brands

PBP EcoAqua Celebrates 100 Orders - Trusted by India's Finest Hospitality Brands

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:20 AM Nov 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

NewsVoir

Advertisement

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 19: PBP EcoAqua, one of India's fastest-growing innovators in automated, sustainable water bottling systems, proudly announces the achievement of 100 successful orders - a defining milestone that underscores the company's rapid rise, strong customer trust, and unwavering focus on eco-conscious hydration.

Advertisement

From luxury hospitality to large-scale corporate operations, PBP EcoAqua's solutions have been embraced by some of India's most prestigious hotel brands, including Taj, ITC Hotels, JW Marriott, Fairmont, Raffles, Shangri-La, The Imperial, Novotel, Hilton, and InterContinental. Their confidence in PBP EcoAqua highlights the company's reliability and premium quality standards.

Advertisement

With over 100 clients, partnerships with 30 leading brands, a presence in 39 cities, and an output of 1 million bottles per month - crossing 53 million bottles produced so far - PBP EcoAqua has firmly positioned itself as a pioneer in the sustainable water industry.

"Our 100-order milestone is a collective victory," said P. B. Prasad, Founder of PBP EcoAqua. "It reflects the trust of the country's finest hotels and organizations, who rely on us for purity, consistency, and a commitment to a greener future. Their support strengthens our purpose and fuels our mission to redefine responsible hydration."

Advertisement

PBP EcoAqua's machines - fully automatic, manufactured in-house, and powered by advanced IoT controls - set new benchmarks in efficiency and transparency. The company's environment-friendly CDI water treatment system, CE Certification, and active commitment to EcoVadis sustainability standards further reinforce its stature as a globally aligned, quality-driven manufacturing brand.

This milestone comes at a moment of expansion, as PBP EcoAqua accelerates its R&D efforts and prepares to introduce next-generation innovations for 2026 and beyond.

For more details, please visit: www.pbpco.net

PBP EcoAqua delivers cutting-edge, eco-friendly water bottling solutions built on automation, IoT, and sustainable technology. With a focus on purity, operational efficiency, and environmental responsibility, the company partners with leading hotels, corporates, and institutions across India to enable conscious, scalable hydration systems.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts