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Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 30: The city-based Progressive Business Partnership (PBP)'s PBP EcoAqua, a homegrown success story in providing sustainable in-house glass bottled water solutions for the hospitality sector, has entered the East African market, forging a prestigious partnership with Sarova Hotels, a leading luxury hotel chain in Kenya.

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PBP EcoAqua provides premium, safe, and environmentally responsible drinking water solutions for hotel guests. Through its integrated, in-house glass bottled water systems, the company enables hotels to significantly reduce reliance on single-use plastics while adopting high-quality reusable glass packaging, ensuring consistent safety, purity, and operational efficiency. The company partners with premium hotels across India, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa that are transitioning toward sustainability.

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The foray into East Africa marks a significant milestone in PBP EcoAqua's global expansion. Sarova Hotels, known for its portfolio of premium properties across key tourism destinations in Kenya, has consistently demonstrated leadership in responsible hospitality. The order includes advanced automated glass bottling and water treatment systems engineered specifically for luxury hospitality environments.

As part of the project rollout, a senior delegation from Sarova Hotels' flagship properties in Mombasa and Masai Mara recently visited PBP EcoAqua's manufacturing facility in Chennai for technical training and operational familiarisation ahead of machine dispatch. The structured programme covered installation protocols, operational best practices, hygiene compliance standards, and sustainability benchmarks, ensuring seamless implementation in line with international hospitality requirements.

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In his comments, Mr. P. B. Prasad, Founder, Progressive Business Partnership, said, "We are pleased to enter the African market, supporting hospitality brands in this region in their transition away from single-use plastic bottled water. Our solutions reduce environmental impact while delivering a superior guest experience aligned with evolving global sustainability expectations. We are honoured to partner with Sarova Hotels, a respected hospitality leader in Kenya. This order reflects growing global confidence in in-house glass bottling solutions. At PBP EcoAqua, we believe sustainability is most powerful when it also makes strong commercial sense. This partnership demonstrates that responsible environmental choices and operational efficiency can go hand in hand."

With installations across multiple countries and a growing portfolio of leading hotel brands, PBP EcoAqua continues to support the hospitality sector in achieving sustainability goals aligned with global environmental priorities and responsible resource management.

About PBP EcoAqua

PBP EcoAqua is the sustainability-focused machinery brand of Progressive Business Partnership, delivering integrated solutions for in-house glass bottled water production for hotels.

The company provides end-to-end solutions including water treatment systems, automated bottling plants, glass bottles, closures, consumables and operations support, enabling hospitality partners to eliminate single-use plastic while maintaining premium quality standards.

Guided by its philosophy "Excellence in Every Drop", PBP EcoAqua partners with hospitality leaders to combine sustainability with operational efficiency, ensuring responsible water solutions for the future of hospitality.

For more details, please visit: www.pbpco.net.

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