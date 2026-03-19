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Home / Business / PBP EcoAqua Secures Major Hospitality Mandate for In-House Bottling Plants Across Radisson and Louvre Hotels (Sarovar) India Portfolio

PBP EcoAqua Secures Major Hospitality Mandate for In-House Bottling Plants Across Radisson and Louvre Hotels (Sarovar) India Portfolio

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ANI
Updated At : 02:10 PM Mar 19, 2026 IST
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NewsVoir

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Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 19: PBP Eco Aqua (Progressive Business Partnership) today announced that it has been awarded the RFQ to serve as the supplier for in-house water bottling plant solutions across the Radisson Hotels and Louvre Hotels (Sarovar) portfolio in India.

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The mandate marks one of the most significant bottling initiatives in the Indian hospitality sector, covering a rapidly expanding network. Radisson currently operates 200+ hotels across the country and continues its strong growth trajectory toward 500 by 2030, while Louvre Hotels maintains a solid and expanding presence through the Sarovar brand portfolio.

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PBP EcoAqua has built a strong reputation for turnkey in-house bottling solutions tailored for hospitality operations. With 100+ clients, 27 brands served, operations across 40 cities, and over 55 million bottles delivered, the company combines engineering capability with operational discipline to deliver scalable, sustainable, and quality-driven systems. Its CE-certified infrastructure and ISO-aligned processes reinforce its commitment to global standards.

Commenting on the development, P. B. Prasad, Founder, PBP EcoAqua, said, "This mandate reflects the confidence leading global hospitality brands place in our execution capability and service standards. We see this as both a privilege and a responsibility. Our focus will remain on delivering consistent quality, operational efficiency, and sustainable solutions across every location."

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Adding perspective on the process, Shefali Prasad, Business Development Director, PBP EcoAqua, said, "This has been among the most rigorous, detailed, and professionally demanding evaluation processes we have engaged in -- spanning over eight months. The depth of diligence and engagement reflects the seriousness of the mandate and reinforces our confidence in delivering long-term value across the portfolio."

Director - Projects, Prateek Prasad, added, "Our teams, systems, and execution frameworks are fully aligned and prepared to scale responsibly to meet this mandate. We are confident in our ability to deliver with consistency, speed, and precision across locations."

The rollout is scheduled to commence from April 2026 in line with phased project implementation plans.

For more details, please visit: www.pbpco.net

About PBP EcoAqua

PBP EcoAqua is a leading provider of in-house water bottling plant solutions for the hospitality industry in India. The company partners with premium hotel brands nationwide, delivering reliable, sustainable, and operationally efficient systems backed by strong service support.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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