Home / Business / PBPartners Launches New Experience Center in Delhi

PBPartners Launches New Experience Center in Delhi

ANI
Updated At : 04:55 PM Dec 16, 2025 IST
PNN

New Delhi [India], December 16: PBPartners, a brand of Policybazaar, is a leading insurtech platform, and it marked another significant milestone with the launch of its 24th experience centre in Sant Nagar, Nehru Place, Delhi. This centre has been designed as a dedicated space where our agent partners residing in Delhi-NCR can engage more closely with their clients, access business support, and gain insights into new products and processes offered by PBPartners to lead a successful insurance business.

The center was formally inaugurated by our CBO, Mr. Dhruv Sarin, accompanied by our senior leadership team- Mr. Neeraj Adhana ( NSH, Health Insurance) , Mr. Rahul Mishra, (NSH, Life Insurance), Mr. Amit Bhadoria, (NSH, Motor Insurance) & Mr. Rohiteshwa Mishra (NSH, Commercial Lines) Insurance, on December 16, 2025, highlighting PBPartners' continued focus on strengthening partner growth and enhancing on-ground insurance support to every PoSP agent, be it health insurance, motor insurance, life insurance, or commercial insurance.

The agent partners and sales team members were also part of this inauguration ceremony. Speaking at the launch, CBO Dhruv Sarin highlighted the key role of agent partners in driving PBPartners' growth and success, and also talked about the company's mission to build a partner-first ecosystem, Pan India-based on trust, transparency, and respect.

As PBPartners continues to expand its footprint, the experience centers stand as an open invitation to insurance advisors looking for a trusted platform that values partnership, respects entrepreneurial ambition, and creates real growth opportunities in the insurance industry

Become an insurance agent with PBPartners Today! Kickstart a Rewarding Career #EkRishtabharoseka

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

