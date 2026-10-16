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Home / Business / PC Jeweller Turnaround Story Heats Up as Aditya Kumar Halwasiya Reportedly Invests Rs 73.59 Crore

PC Jeweller Turnaround Story Heats Up as Aditya Kumar Halwasiya Reportedly Invests Rs 73.59 Crore

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PTI
Updated At : 04:59 PM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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Reported 5.10 crore share bulk deal at ₹14.43 adds fresh excitement to PC Jeweller's debt-free transformation and improving growth outlook.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 16: PC Jeweller Ltd is emerging as one of the closely watched turnaround stories in India's jewellery sector, with fresh investor attention following reports that Aditya Kumar Halwasiya, associated with Cupid Ltd, purchased 5.10 crore shares worth approximately ₹73.59 crore* through a bulk deal.

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The reported transaction, executed at an average price of ₹14.43 per share, comes at a crucial time for PC Jeweller as the company moves beyond financial restructuring and focuses on rebuilding growth momentum.

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Aditya Kumar Halwasiya's Reported Entry Adds Fresh Momentum

The reported acquisition has attracted attention because of both its substantial size and its timing.

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A ₹73.59 crore equity purchase is a notable transaction, particularly in a company undergoing a major financial transformation.

Halwasiya's association with Cupid Ltd adds to investor interest, while PC Jeweller's recent developments provide a potentially compelling backdrop for the transaction.

Although the reported bulk deal does not establish the investor's long-term intentions, it brings additional visibility to the company's recovery story.

From Debt Restructuring to Debt-Free Growth

One of the biggest developments for PC Jeweller has been its reported achievement of debt-free status after repaying outstanding bank borrowings ahead of schedule.

This milestone could fundamentally change how investors assess the company's financial position.

With reduced financing obligations, PC Jeweller may benefit from greater financial flexibility, improved earnings potential, and an increased ability to fund business growth.

For a company that has spent years navigating financial challenges, the completion of bank-debt repayment represents an important turning point.

Strong Revenue Momentum Reinforces the Recovery

PC Jeweller's operational performance has also shown encouraging signs.

The company reported approximately 28% year-on-year consolidated revenue growth in the second quarter of FY27, alongside the recovery of approximately ₹142 crore in outstanding export receivables.

These developments suggest that the recovery narrative is supported by improving business activity rather than financial restructuring alone.

The combination of revenue growth, lower financing obligations, and improved working-capital recovery could strengthen the company's earnings outlook if sustained.

Could PC Jeweller Be Entering a Valuation Re-Rating Phase?

Investors often reassess a company's valuation when its financial risk declines and earnings prospects improve.

PC Jeweller now has several potential catalysts:

Debt-free transformation: A stronger balance sheet could reduce financial risk and improve flexibility.

Revenue recovery: Reported double-digit sales growth supports the operational turnaround

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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