PCI Strengthens Industry-Academia Collaboration to Develop Industry-Ready Pharmacy Graduates

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 29: The Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) convened a meeting of the PCI Industry–Academia Advisory Committee on 28 October 2026 at Hotel The Grand, New Delhi. The meeting brought together members of the PCI Central Council and senior representatives from the pharmaceutical industry and academia to discuss aligning pharmacy education with industry requirements, strengthening practical training, promoting innovation and enhancing graduate employability.

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The meeting was attended by Dr. Montukumar M. Patel, President, PCI; Mr. Jashubhai Hirabhai Chaudhari, Vice-President, PCI; Mr. Ramesh Juneja, Chairman, Mankind Pharma; Mr. Sudarshan Jain, Chairman, Abbott India and Director General, Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA); Mr. B. R. Sikri, Chairman, Federation of Pharma Entrepreneurs (FOPE) and Chairman of the Local Organising Committee for the Indian Pharmaceutical Congress (IPC); Dr. Atul Kumar Nasa, Special Invitee; and other representatives from industry and academia.

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Addressing the gathering, Dr. Montukumar M. Patel emphasised the need to bridge the gap between pharmacy education and industry expectations through enhanced practical training, skill development and industry exposure. He highlighted PCI’s initiatives, including the revised Bachelor of Pharmacy (B. Pharm.) curriculum and the Master of Pharmacy (M. Pharm.) programme in Medical Devices, aimed at preparing graduates for emerging professional opportunities.

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Mr. Sudarshan Jain highlighted the need for the Indian pharmaceutical industry to move beyond its established position as the “Pharmacy of the World” and emerge as a global leader in pharmaceutical innovation. He outlined five priorities: strengthening self-reliance in active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), enhancing quality, developing an effective reimbursement policy, upgrading talent and skills, and accelerating digitalisation. He reaffirmed the industry’s commitment to supporting academic institutions in research, innovation and workforce development.

Mr. Ramesh Juneja emphasised the importance of structured industrial training for pharmacy students and called for regulatory authorities to facilitate meaningful training opportunities. Reaffirming Mankind Pharma’s commitment, he assured that students undergoing training at the company would receive appropriate care, guidance and support. He also encouraged other pharmaceutical companies to provide similar opportunities to pharmacy students.

Mr. B. R. Sikri underscored the vital role of pharmacists in healthcare and encouraged pharmacy graduates to pursue entrepreneurship and become job creators. He also assured industry associations’ support for initiatives aimed at strengthening pharmacy education and industry–academia collaboration.

A key outcome of the meeting was the announcement of an Expert Industry–Academia Advisory Committee comprising 32 members, chaired by Mr. B. R. Sikri. The committee will strengthen coordination among industry, academia and regulatory stakeholders, identify skill gaps, promote experiential learning and facilitate greater industry participation in pharmacy education, with the objective of preparing industry-ready pharmacy graduates.

Dr. Montukumar M. Patel reiterated PCI’s commitment to modernising pharmacy education and strengthening partnerships with the pharmaceutical industry to enhance students’ competencies and career readiness.

The meeting concluded with a vote of thanks by Mr. Jashubhai H. Chaudhary, Vice-President, PCI, who expressed his appreciation to the dignitaries and participants for their valuable contributions. He emphasised the importance of sustained collaboration among the Council, academia and industry to strengthen pharmacy education, enhance graduate employability and promote innovation in the pharmaceutical sector.

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