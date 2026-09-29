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Home / Business / PE/VC exits hit highest monthly count in August as stock-market sales dominate: EY-IVCA

PE/VC exits hit highest monthly count in August as stock-market sales dominate: EY-IVCA

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ANI
Updated At : 05:27 PM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29 (ANI): Private equity and venture capital investors exited investments worth USD 4.5 billion in India in August 2026, more than double the value recorded a year earlier, with most of the money realised through sales of shares in the stock market, according to the EY-IVCA monthly PE/VC roundup.

August saw 41 exits worth USD 4.5 billion, compared with USD 1.9 billion across 18 exits in August 2025. Exit value was 129 per cent higher year-on-year, while August also recorded the highest number of exits so far, the report said.

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An exit refers to an investor selling all or part of its stake in a company to realise returns on an earlier investment.

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Open-market exits dominated during the month. Investors sold stakes worth USD 3.5 billion through the stock market across 23 transactions, accounting for 79 per cent of the total exit value in August.

“PE/VC exits stood at US$4.5 billion across 41 exits in August 2026, 129% higher than in August 2025 (US$1.9 billion). August 2026 recorded highest number of exits so far,” Vivek Soni, Partner and National Leader, Private Equity Services at EY, said in the report.

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After open-market transactions, exits through PE-backed initial public offerings accounted for another USD 512 million during the month.

The surge in exits comes even as parts of the domestic equity market have gone through a period of consolidation, particularly in small- and mid-cap stocks.

EY said fundraising in India's stock markets has nevertheless remained strong, helping private equity and venture capital funds find buyers when they want to sell their investments.

“Despite that, fund raising on the Indian stock markets continues to be robust, keeping exit routes open for PE/VC investors,” the report said.

EY also said significant uninvested private capital, improving earnings visibility in several sectors and more realistic valuation expectations were beginning to narrow differences between buyers and sellers.

“As a result, deal activity could strengthen over the coming quarters, particularly for high-quality assets with strong growth fundamentals,” it said, while adding that investors were likely to remain selective amid global uncertainties. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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