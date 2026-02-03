DT
PT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Peak XV Partners Announces Team Updates and Deepens Focus on AI Investing

Peak XV Partners Announces Team Updates and Deepens Focus on AI Investing

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:50 PM Feb 03, 2026 IST
BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 3: Peak XV Partners today announced a set of team updates. These changes will enable the firm to strengthen its capabilities in an era of unprecedented change driven by Artificial Intelligence (AI).

New Appointments and Promotions: Peak XV is pleased to announce key promotions within its senior leadership. Abhishek Mohan has been promoted to General Partner. Since joining the firm in 2018, Abhishek has successfully led the firm's consumer tech investments. Saipriya Sarangan has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer (COO) and will oversee firm-wide operations.

Team Updates: We have mutually decided to part ways with Ashish Agrawal. After thoughtful consideration and discussions, it became clear that parting ways was in the best interests of our Limited Partners and the long-term interests of the firm. Following Ashish's departure, Ishaan Mittal and Tejeshwi Sharma have decided to join him. Peak XV acknowledges their contributions and wishes them success in their future endeavors.

A Vision for the Future: Peak XV stated in a blog post that "Building an enduring institution takes decades of commitment, hardwork, dedication to values and the ability to embrace change". This firm will add to its bench of AI-native investors and GTM capabilities. Peak XV recently closed its 80th AI investment.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

