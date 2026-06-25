Pearl Academy Partners with Harvard Business Impact to Reimagine Business Education

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New Delhi [India], June 25: Pearl Academy School of Business has announced a strategic partnership with Harvard Business Impact (HBI) to strengthen experiential learning and embed globally benchmarked business education practices into its undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. The collaboration marks a significant milestone in Pearl Academy School of Business' mission to reimagine business education for a world increasingly shaped by creativity, culture, entrepreneurship and emerging technologies.

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Starting July 2026, students across all BBA and MBA degree programmes will gain access to an extensive portfolio of Harvard Business Impact resources, including Harvard case studies, business simulations, Harvard ManageMentor courses, certified learning programmes, articles, videos, book chapters and online learning content from Harvard Business School and many other leading business institutions around the world. These resources will be integrated deeply into the curriculum, giving students hands-on exposure to real-world business challenges while building leadership, decision-making, and strategic thinking skills.

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As organisations navigate transformation driven by artificial intelligence, digital disruption, and shifting consumer behaviour, demand continues to grow for graduates who can think critically, adapt quickly, and create value across complex business environments. Through this partnership, Pearl Academy School of Business will provide students with immersive learning experiences that place them at the centre of real-world business challenges, enabling them to navigate ambiguity, evaluate competing perspectives and make informed decisions in dynamic environments.

Commenting on this partnership, Amod Vijayvargiya, Director, Pearl Academy School of Business, said, "The future will belong to leaders who can connect creativity with commercial thinking, human insight with technological innovation, and ideas with execution. Our partnership with Harvard Business Impact strengthens our vision of building future-ready professionals by bringing globally recognised experiential learning methodologies into the classroom and preparing students to create value in an increasingly dynamic and interconnected world. Complementing our Industry Powered Learning model and the practice of bringing CEOs into the classroom, Harvard's case studies and simulations will expose students to diverse leadership perspectives and real-world business decision-making."

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Beyond student learning, the collaboration will also support faculty development through specialised enablement programmes, including Teaching with Cases workshops and other initiatives designed to strengthen case-based and simulation-led teaching across the institution.

Dviwesh Mehta, Director, Harvard Business Impact, India, said, "Pearl Academy School of Business is taking a forward-looking approach to business education by combining innovation, creativity and experiential learning. We are pleased to partner with the institution in bringing globally recognised learning experiences to students and helping prepare them for success in an increasingly complex and fast-changing business environment."

The partnership reinforces Pearl Academy School of Business' future-focused educational philosophy, where nearly 40% of the curriculum is dedicated to AI, emerging technologies and their application across business functions. Built on four core pillars--Founder's Mindset, Industry Powered Learning, Art and Science of Business, and Domain CoLab--the institution combines interdisciplinary collaboration, industry immersion, venture creation and global exposure to prepare students for a rapidly changing business landscape. Through this approach, students develop entrepreneurial thinking, gain hands-on experience with technology-driven innovation and learn to lead across the intersections of creativity, business and technology. As industries continue to evolve, Pearl Academy School of Business is redefining business education by equipping graduates with the skills, mindset and adaptability needed to build the businesses, brands and solutions of tomorrow.

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