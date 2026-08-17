Pearl Academy School of Business becomes exclusive Academic Partner of Italy’s POLIMI Graduate School of Management, strengthening access to European business education

The collaboration gives students access to Triple Crown-accredited business education from a school ranked among the world's top 1%, with faculty-led learning, international certification and academic immersion in Milan.

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New Delhi, 17th August: In a move that reflects the changing landscape of management education, Pearl Academy School of Business has entered into a strategic collaboration with POLIMI Graduate School of Management (POLIMI GSoM), Italy, becoming its exclusive Academic Partner in India. The collaboration brings one of Europe’s globally recognised business schools directly into Indian classrooms through faculty-led academic modules, international certification, and an immersive learning experience in Milan.

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Moving beyond traditional student exchange programmes, the partnership integrates POLIMI GSoM's academic expertise into the curriculum through in-person modules delivered by its faculty in areas such as Luxury Management, Digital Transformation, Strategy and Marketing. Students will receive official POLIMI GSoM certifications upon module completion. Selected cohorts will also participate in a structured academic immersion in Milan, including lectures, corporate visits and networking opportunities, providing first-hand exposure to one of Europe's leading business and innovation ecosystems.

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The partnership will strengthen all existing and emerging programmes offered by Pearl Academy School of Business, ensuring every BBA and MBA student benefits from sustained international academic engagement as part of their academic journey.

This alliance comes at a pivotal moment as India and Italy deepen their Special Strategic Partnership under the 2025–2029 Joint Strategic Action Plan. As both nations advance the proposed Indo-Mediterranean Economic Corridor, strengthening academic collaboration and youth mobility has become a shared priority. By combining Pearl Academy’s creative ecosystem with POLIMI GSoM’s management expertise, this partnership bridges Italy’s legacy of design-led business excellence with India’s dynamic innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystem.

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Amod Vijayvargiya, Director, Pearl Academy School of Business, said, “Our vision has always been to democratise world-class education and prepare our students for a borderless global economy. By becoming the exclusive Academic Partner of POLIMI GSoM in India, we are bringing Europe’s most sophisticated business thinking directly to our campuses. Both institutions sit at the intersection of creativity, innovation, and a deeply futuristic outlook on business. By uniting Pearl’s disruptive, industry-first approach with POLIMI GSoM’s prestigious European heritage, we are creating a new paradigm for Indian business education that prepares leaders for the future.” Headquartered in Milan, one of the world’s leading centres for luxury, fashion, advanced manufacturing, entrepreneurship and design, POLIMI Graduate School of Management is among the select group of business schools worldwide to hold the prestigious Triple Crown accreditation (EQUIS, AACSB and AMBA), placing it within the top 1% of business schools globally.

Prof. Tommaso Agasisti, Associate Dean for International Relations at POLIMI Graduate School of Management said, “We are very pleased to launch this collaboration with Pearl Academy School of Business. Our institutions share a common vision of combining academic rigor with innovation and industry engagement. Together, we look forward to offering students an enriching international learning experience and to further developing academic cooperation between Italy and India.” Looking ahead, the collaboration is expected to create opportunities for curriculum innovation, faculty engagement, knowledge exchange and future academic initiatives, reinforcing both institutions’ commitment to shaping globally relevant business education.

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