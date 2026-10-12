Pebble Launches Flagship Qore Ultra Wellness Band with AI Health Insights, Body Age Tracking, and Readiness Score

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 12: With consumers increasingly turning to wearable technology to monitor holistic well-being, Pebble today announced the launch of Qore Ultra, its flagship wellness band. The flagship device translates complex physiological data into actionable AI-powered insights through a unified three-score system evaluating Sleep, Activity, and Readiness without any recurring subscription fees.

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Designed for continuous, distraction-free wear, the 3 ATM water-resistant Qore Ultra integrates a 4-PD precision sensor array and 6-axis motion sensors. This hardware architecture enables 24×7 tracking of vital metrics, including heart rate, HRV , respiration, and stress, while delivering up to 15 days of continuous battery life. To simplify everyday fitness, the band also features automatic workout detection for activities like walking and running, over 100 sports modes, and in-app GPS sports tracking.

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“The Pebble Qore series has become one of India’s top fitness bands, and the Qore Ultra represents the flagship evolution of that journey,” said Komal Agarwal, Co-founder of Pebble. “We have put a significant amount of R&D into giving users actionable data that can help them improve their daily rest, activity, and habits. By providing these comprehensive insights alongside community features on our new app, we are shifting the focus from isolated tracking to shared wellness management.”

The Pebble Qore mobile application acts as the central hub for this health intelligence, seamlessly translating complex data into intuitive metrics. Users can gauge their daily preparedness through a 0-100 Readiness Score, factoring in HRV, sleep quality, and stress, while monitoring their real-time stamina via the Body Energy Score. For long-term health tracking, the platform calculates Body Age every three days and uses GPS-tracked runs to estimate Max and Fitness Age. These data points are ultimately synthesized into an AI-powered Weekly Recap, which highlights key behavioral trends so users can easily adjust their routines.

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To help build personal wellness communities, the Family Ranking and Group Sharing feature lets users stay directly connected to their family’s well-being. Members can engage in friendly fitness challenges to compare daily metrics, all while maintaining granular control over their data privacy.

Pebble Qore Ultra will be available from 7 October 2026 in three color options: Desert Gold, Deep Black, and Deep Blue. Priced at an introductory ₹5,999 (MRP 8,999), the wearable will be available through Pebble’s official website, Flipkart, Amazon, and leading retail stores across India.

Pebble brings the flagship Qore Ultra to market after its predecessor became the #1 bestseller for smart bands on Amazon India, and as global interest in non-intrusive health tech continues to grow. The company positions the Qore Ultra as a technically robust choice for fitness enthusiasts seeking a powerful, distraction-free tracker without compromising on premium health capabilities.

About Pebble

Founded in 2013, Pebble is the market leader in fitness trackers in India according to IDC, and is among the country’s leading smart wearable and lifestyle technology brands. The company offers one of the country’s widest portfolios across design-led smart wearables, truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds, speakers, power solutions, and lifestyle accessories. Trusted by over 10 million customers and home to Amazon India’s #1 bestselling smart band, Pebble is known for introducing industry-first innovations such as the Halo Smart Ring and Vision Buds. The brand blends cutting-edge technology with premium, fashion-forward design, delivering a smart, stylish, and elevated user experience across its product range.

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