Pedal Power on the Hilltop: 7th Tour de Sanawar MTB XCO Tests Grit in the High Himalayas

VMPL

Sanawar (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 2: The quiet pine forests of the Kasauli Hills echoed with the roar of cheering squads and the crunch of gravel as the 7th Edition of Tour de Sanawar MTB XCO concluded on Sunday, 1 November 2026. Hosted on the historic 179 year old campus of The Lawrence School, Sanawar, the premier Cross Country Olympic (XCO) race saw a record 180 student athletes and open category competitors tackle one of northern India's most unforgiving natural circuits.

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Jointly organised by The Lawrence School, Sanawar (established 1847) and The Old Sanawarian Society (established 1914), the championship was backed by Title Partner Hero Cycles, Powered by Partner Hartex, Community and Outdoors Partner Radkaat, Associate Sponsor Gopal Sweets, and Healthcare Partner Fortis Hospitals. The organizing committee featured key leadership from Major Sanjeev Sharma (OS), alongside Ashish Sood, prominent Indian cycling advocate, mountain biker, and a key organizational force behind HASTPA.

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A Living Heritage of Endurance

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The energy on the trails carried deep historical resonance. Nearly five decades ago, in autumn 1977, nine Sanawar schoolboys rolled their single speed Hero steel bicycles out of Gaskel Hall and pedaled 3,000 kilometres across India to Kanyakumari on the legendary Mountains to the Ocean expedition. Today, the Tour de Sanawar translates that same raw endurance and the school's defining motto, Never Give In, into the high speed arena of modern mountain biking.

The demanding 3 to 6 kilometre course wound through the Som Datt Sports Complex and the school's forested perimeters, forcing riders to battle 90 to 200 metres of vertical ascent per lap over razor sharp switchbacks, steep forest climbs, and rapid downhill singletrack. Comprehensive safety protocols and technical track oversight were conducted alongside the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Response Force and Enfield India.

Contingents from across the country, including The Lawrence School, Lovedale; Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh; Auckland House School, Shimla; Stokes Memorial School, Shimla; ATS Valley School, Mohali; and Sanawar's own 72 strong squad, competed across multiple divisions: School Senior Boys, School Senior Girls, School Juniors, and Open Amateur and Professional categories.

Celebrating Mountain Champions

The competition culminated in a grand awards ceremony at the iconic Khetarpal Stadium (Peacestead). Chief Guest Justice Rajive Bhalla (Retd.), distinguished jurist and Sanawar alumnus, felicitated the podium finishers alongside Mr. Vikas Kohli, President Elect of The Old Sanawarian Society and Headmaster , The Lawrence School, Sanawar

Top finishers shared a consolidated prize purse of 3 Lakh rupees, taking home cash awards, performance mountain bikes, and cycling gear, alongside medals for qualifying riders and honours for the Most Promising Boy and Girl riders. Adding to the high energy atmosphere, four time MTB stunt world champion and world record holder Lakshay Jangir performed a thrilling exhibition of balance and precision riding.

Leadership and Participant Reflections

Mr. Vikas Kohli, President Elect, The Old Sanawarian Society:

"Tour de Sanawar continues to grow as a platform that brings together the Sanawar community and young riders from across schools. The grit and sportsmanship on display this year reflects the true spirit of outdoor education and adventure."

Ruchi Pradhan Datta, Headmaster, The Lawrence School, Sanawar:

"Hosting this championship allows our students and peers from other schools to test themselves on challenging trails while building resilience, teamwork and a love for the outdoors. We are proud to see the event strengthen its place in youth cycling."

Voices from the Peloton:

- "Tour de Sanawar is the date circled on our calendar all year. With 72 riders from our school on the track today, we raced with everything we had, living our motto: Never give in!" (Contingent, The Lawrence School, Sanawar)

- "Traveling from the plains with 32 riders to tackle these Himalayan climbs was an unbelievable experience. The terrain pushed our limits, and our team gave it everything." (Contingent, Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh)

- "The race was intense, fast, and technically demanding, but crossing that finish line made every climb worth it. Thank you, Sanawar, for putting together an unforgettable race." (Contingent, The Lawrence School, Lovedale)

- "Thirteen of us lined up for ATS Valley School, and tackling these slopes was pure adrenaline." (Contingent, ATS Valley School)

The Old Sanawarian Society Website - www.oldsanawarian.com

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