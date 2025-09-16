Pediatric Cardiac Experts at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital Successfully Treat 15-Day-Old with Critical Aortic Stenosis

NewsVoir

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 16: Sri Ramakrishna Hospital's pediatric cardiac team successfully treated a 15-day-old newborn with critical aortic stenosis through an emergency balloon aortic valvotomy, showcasing advanced expertise in high-risk neonatal cardiac care.

At Sri Ramakrishna Hospital, a tiny 15-day-old baby born to a migrant worker family from Aurangabad, living in Erode, was fighting for life. Rushed in critical condition, the newborn was given a second chance at life through the hospital's advanced pediatric cardiac care. After thorough evaluation, the medical team diagnosed the child with critical aortic stenosis with severe left ventricular dysfunction--a condition that, without immediate intervention, could have been fatal.

With no time to lose, the hospital's cardiac team performed an emergency balloon aortic valvotomy. The procedure was carried out successfully, restoring the baby's heart function and offering a chance at a healthy future. This achievement stands as a shining example of teamwork, timely intervention, and compassionate care.

The coordinated efforts of multiple specialists made this success possible. Neonatologists Dr. Siddhartha and Dr. Suja played a vital role in stabilizing the fragile newborn before the procedure, while Pediatric Cardiologist Dr. Devaprasath. S led the diagnosis and performed the life-saving intervention. Cardiac Anesthetists Dr. Manikandan and Dr. Menon ensured safe anesthesia in this high-risk case, supported by Cardiac Surgeon Dr. Vijay Sadasivam, who provided crucial surgical backup. Adding to this, the dedicated NICU and Cath Lab Nursing Staff served as the backbone of care, offering precision and compassion throughout the critical procedure.

The successful outcome was further supported by the guidance of Medical Director Dr. Rajagopal and MS Dr. Alagappan, who continue to inspire the hospital's commitment to excellence.

A special note of gratitude goes to Dr. Saranya and the SK Foundation, whose sponsorship made this life-saving procedure possible for the underprivileged family. Their support highlights the power of humanitarian efforts in transforming lives.

This case is a perfect example of how timely action, advanced medical expertise, and humanitarian support can come together to achieve miracles.

Sri Ramakrishna Hospital takes pride in being at the forefront of pediatric cardiac care in Coimbatore, offering world-class treatments that bring hope to families across the region. This remarkable success story reaffirms the hospital's mission of delivering not only cutting-edge healthcare but also compassionate support for every patient--no matter how tiny the heart or how big the battle.

