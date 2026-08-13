Penguin Random House announces The Story Map by Sandeep Nair

A Proven Storytelling System That Makes Your Audience Listen, Believe, and Act By Sandeep Nair | Penguin Random House | August 2026 ABOUT THE BOOK When Sandeep Nair was thirteen, he entered an extempore competition at school. About forty-five seconds into his speech, his mind went completely blank. He stood on stage, unable to find the next word, while his teachers and classmates waited. Eventually, he walked off before his time was up.

Advertisement

It was an unusual starting point for someone who would go on to spend much of his career working with stories.

Advertisement

Over the last fifteen years, Sandeep has worked across engineering, marketing and brand strategy, with companies including P&G, Reckitt Benckiser, the Tata Group and Swiggy, across India, the UK and Singapore. He has built marketing campaigns, presented ideas in boardrooms, worked with founders and marketers, and run storytelling sessions for senior executives.

Advertisement

That experience taught him something valuable.

The people who appeared to be naturally gifted storytellers were rarely working without a framework. They had simply used certain patterns so often that they no longer had to think consciously about them. What looked like instinct was, at least partly, learnt.

Advertisement

The Story Map grew out of Sandeep’s attempt to give a shape to those patterns.

The book is written especially for people who do good work but struggle to make other people care about it: the founder who understands the business but cannot explain the opportunity to an investor; the manager whose feedback does not land; or the consultant with the right answer who nevertheless fails to convince the client.

Sandeep’s argument is that this is not necessarily due to a lack of charisma or an absence of some elusive “storytelling gene”. Storytelling can be studied, practised and improved.

The Story Map provides a practical system for doing that.

THE IDEA BEHIND THE BOOK The book begins with the story of Ignaz Semmelweis, a nineteenth-century physician who discovered that something as simple as handwashing could dramatically reduce deaths among women giving birth.

Semmelweis had the evidence to back up his observations. After he introduced handwashing with chlorinated lime, mortality in his clinic fell sharply. But he could not adequately explain why it worked, and his attempts to persuade the medical establishment largely failed. He was eventually confined to a mental asylum where he perished from, ironically, an infection.

Louis Pasteur later helped make the idea of germ theory easier to understand. Microorganisms gave physicians an enemy they could picture: invisible agents that could travel from one person to another and cause disease. Pasteur is hailed as a hero today whereas Semmelweis is largely forgotten.

It’s one of Sandeep’s favourite stories because it illustrates a common problem that appears far beyond medicine. Having the right information does not guarantee that other people will understand it, believe it or act on it.

Much of modern working life has the same issue. We are trained to gather information, make presentations, analyse numbers and defend recommendations. We spend far less time learning how to decide what another person needs to hear, how much context they need, what is getting in the way of belief, or how an idea should be presented depending on the room in which it is being presented.

The Story Map is an attempt to provide a practical way of thinking through those questions.

HOW THE STORY MAP WORKS At the centre of the book are three parts of a story: Soul, Body and Spirit.

Soul is the meaning of the story. It starts with three questions: Who is this story really about? What do they want? And what is standing in their way? Sandeep describes these as Character, Goal and Challenge. A founder pitching a company, for example, does not automatically have to make herself the hero of the story. The more important character may be the customer trying to solve a problem. Once that choice changes, the rest of the story often changes with it.

Body deals with how the story is built. It covers structure, tension and connection: how information should be ordered, what will make somebody keep listening, and what will help an abstract idea become easier to understand or remember.

The book draws on nine master story structures as well as storytelling techniques ranging from ticking clocks and “what if” scenarios to anecdotes, confession and visual metaphor.

Spirit deals with the part of storytelling that is easiest to overlook: the audience and the situation.

A story that works in a keynote may not work in a boardroom. An argument that motivates an existing employee may be entirely wrong for a sceptical investor. The same facts can require a different order, tone or emotional register depending on who is listening and what they already believe.

Spirit therefore asks three further questions: Who is the Audience? What should they feel? And what Context are you speaking in? Together, Soul, Body and Spirit contain 81 storytelling patterns. The reader, however, is not expected to memorise or use all of them.

Instead, the book starts with a simple question: What are you trying to achieve? From there, readers can choose from seven common storytelling missions: Convince, Lead, Explain, Connect, Motivate, Honour and Repair. Each has its own Story Path through the larger system (and hence the name The Story Map), allowing someone to build a story for the situation at hand without first having to master the entire framework.

The book applies these ideas to pitches, presentations, leadership communication, difficult conversations, interviews, public speaking and other situations in which the way an idea is communicated can affect what happens next.

WHY STORYTELLING MATTERS IN THE AGE OF AI The timing of the book is significant because the mechanics of communication are changing quickly.

AI can already help people organise notes, summarise information, prepare presentations, draft emails and generate reasonably fluent prose. It can also produce hooks, metaphors, scripts and emotional language in seconds.

But fluency is only one part of communication.

Someone still has to decide what the real problem is. Someone has to understand the audience, choose what information matters, work out what evidence will be credible, decide which emotion is appropriate and judge how the message should change when the context changes.

Those are questions of judgment rather than simply language generation.

Sandeep sees AI as a useful collaborator in the storytelling process, particularly for exploring possibilities and improving drafts. But he argues that the ability to generate more communication makes the underlying choices more important, not less so. A polished story built around the wrong character, the wrong problem or the wrong understanding of the audience is still the wrong story.

This is one reason the book focuses on thinking before writing. Before reaching for a clever opening or an emotional line, it asks the storyteller to understand the Character, Goal, Challenge, Audience and Context.

“I AM NOT A NATURAL STORYTELLER” Sandeep is deliberately open in the book about his own relationship with storytelling.

“I am not a natural storyteller,” he writes near the beginning.

The thirteen-year-old who froze on stage did not disappear when he became an executive. Even after years of presenting ideas and speaking to large groups, Sandeep describes still feeling some trace of that anxiety whenever he stands in front of a room What changed was that he gradually developed structures he could rely on.

That experience also shaped the kind of book he wanted to write. The Story Map is not intended only for professional speakers, advertising people or people who already enjoy performing in front of an audience. It is meant for people who have something useful to say and would like a more reliable, confident way of saying it.

“Most people do not fail at storytelling because they have nothing interesting to say. They fail because they start with what they want to say, instead of asking what the room needs to hear. I wrote this book for people who are good at their work but bad at making others care about it,” says Sandeep.

ADVANCE PRAISE FOR THE STORY MAP “Sandeep proves that facts don’t move people, stories do. The Story Map gives you a system to make anyone listen, care and act.” — Ankur Warikoo, bestselling author “Finally, a framework that turns storytelling from instinct into a repeatable, learnable skill. Sandeep Nair knows how to tell great stories and it shows.” — Arindam Paul, CBO, Atomberg “We navigate the world through stories. And being a good storyteller is an invaluable skill to have. The good thing is that it can be learnt—and Sandeep is a fantastic guide!” — Amit Varma, two-time Bastiat Prize-winning journalist and host of The Seen and The Unseen podcast “I preach to founders that storytelling is one of their most important skills—every stakeholder wants to join a great story that’s unfolding. Sandeep’s book offers a sharp set of frameworks to shape one’s storytelling, an invaluable guide to founder journeys.” — Karthik Reddy, co-founder and managing partner, Blume Ventures WHO THE BOOK IS FOR The Story Map is written for people who regularly find themselves in situations where their words affect what happens next.

That includes founders pitching investors, hiring teams or explaining a new idea; leaders trying to take people through change; marketers and communications professionals building brands and campaigns; consultants and specialists explaining complicated subjects; and speakers, teachers and coaches trying to hold the attention of a room.

It is particularly aimed at people who already know their work well. Their problem is usually not a shortage of information. It is deciding what part of that information matters to the person sitting across from them, and finding a form in which it can be understood and remembered.

ABOUT SANDEEP NAIR Sandeep Nair has spent fifteen years working across engineering, marketing, brand strategy and storytelling.

He began his career at Tata Motors, working on the engine assembly line in Pune. An early engineering problem there unexpectedly taught him something that would shape the rest of his career. After technical experts had struggled to resolve an issue with an RFID system, Sandeep spoke to the mechanics who actually used it every day. Their perspective helped uncover the problem and save the project.

The experience made him increasingly interested in the human side of problems. He subsequently completed his MBA at IIM Bangalore and moved into marketing.

Sandeep went on to work with companies including P&G, Reckitt Benckiser, the Tata Group and Swiggy, building brands across India, the UK and Singapore. He writes regularly about marketing, strategy and storytelling, and conducts workshops for founders, marketers and senior executives.

The Story Map brings together the structures, mistakes and lessons he accumulated while learning how to make ideas clearer, more memorable and more useful to the people hearing them.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)