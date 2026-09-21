BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 21: Pennant Technologies has gone live with its composable lending technology platform, pennApps Lending Factory (PLF), across the gold lending business of Aditya Birla Capital's NBFC arm. Both the Loan Origination System (LOS) and Loan Management System (LMS) went live together, bringing the full gold loan lifecycle onto a single platform.

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The engagement began with a detailed discovery phase, during which Pennant team carried out business process mapping and requirement discussions to define the final scope of the deployment. This phase took 137 days. Once the scope was agreed, both LOS and LMS went live within 45 days, with the deployment spanning more than 20 integrations. The timeline reflects how closely the platform's origination and servicing layers are built to work together, rather than being assembled from separate systems stitched together after the fact.

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Gold loans move faster than most other lending products, with approval and disbursement often completed within the same branch visit. That speed puts pressure on the operations behind it: appraisal, disbursement, repayment and, when accounts become delinquent, auction. When origination, valuation, and servicing sit on different platforms, the time saved at the counter is often lost to reconciliation and manual handoffs. As gold loan books grow across NBFCs and banks, banks and financial institutions are moving toward platforms that treat origination and servicing as one continuous process. PLF is built so that both functions can run on a single platform, either independently or as one unit. For financial institutions with large, distributed branch networks, that consolidation shows up directly in how quickly a loan moves from application to disbursement, and in how much manual work sits behind that speed.

PLF is designed to integrate directly with a financial institution's existing systems of record, so origination, disbursement, and servicing work from a single source of truth, reducing the reconciliation required when separate systems operate in parallel. The same approach extends to compliance and security: eKYC and e-signature capture are embedded within the lending workflow rather than handled separately, and the platform is built with security controls designed to support applicable regulatory requirements.

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On the origination side, LOS takes a gold loan application from intake through appraisal and valuation, credit decisioning, and sanction. Branch and field teams work within a single workflow, with appraiser inputs like purity, weight, deductions; feeding directly into LTV calculations and scheme checks, rather than being re-entered at a later stage. Once a loan is disbursed, LMS takes over servicing: repayment tracking, renewals, top-ups, foreclosure, and closure. The platform supports both bullet repayment and regular payment schedule (RPS) structures, so branches can offer either without switching systems.

A built-in audit and auction module handles pledge tracking and auction management for delinquent accounts from identifying overdue cases through to closure. It's a capability gold lending businesses rely on day-to-day, but one many general-purpose lending platforms don't build for natively.

For Pennant, the deployment at Aditya Birla Capital's NBFC arm adds to its ongoing work in gold lending technology across banks and NBFCs. Across these engagements, the company's approach has centred on configuring the platform around how a specific lending business operates, rather than deploying a standard, one-size-fits-all product. Depending on each institution's requirements, these deployments have ranged from loan management alone to the full lending lifecycle. At Aditya Birla Capital, LOS and LMS were deployed together on a single platform, covering the gold loan lifecycle from application and disbursement through to servicing.

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